What is Chinese University ‘kissing device’, how to use it and what’s the price?

The lead designer, Jiang Zhongli said that he was in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend when he got the idea of inventing a 'kissing device'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Chinese social media users have been intrigued and shocked by a novel "kissing device" that was developed by the university Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in China which patented innovation. It is claimed that by using technology, long-distance couples can experience "genuine" physical intimacy.

Students are promoting the “kissing device” that mimics the motion of kissing a partner’s lips to encourage monogamous kissing between long-distance partners. 

The source claims that the unusual silicone-lip "kissing device" has pressure sensors and actuators. By simulating the pressure, movement, and temperature of the user's lips, it is said to be able to simulate a real kiss. The device can convey the user's sound in addition to the kissing motion.

How to use the long-distance kissing device?
Users only need to download a smartphone app and plug the device into their phone's charging port to utilise the device. They can initiate a video call and send replicas of their kisses to one another after linking the smartphone with their partner on the app.

What is the price of a new “kissing device”?
The app-driven device can be purchased for 260 yuan on the Chinese e-commerce site Tobaco, according to the report (Rs 3,000). Reports have claimed that the device is selling at a rate of more than 100 a month.

Jiang Zhongli, the lead designer of the device, said to the state-run newspaper Global Times that he had a long-distance relationship with his college girlfriend and could only communicate with her over the phone. Jiang, who has since received his degree from the institution, told the media source that this is where the idea for the device first came from. 

