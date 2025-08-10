What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

In the wake of the significant drug seizure, the ZATCA collaborated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control. This joint effort resulted in the arrest of three people within the Kingdom. Read below to know what exactly happened.

Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced a significant drug seizure at the Al Haditha border crossing, intercepting an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of amphetamine pills. A total of 406,395 pills, locally known as Captagon, were discovered in a recent operation.

How did the authorities crack down on smugglers?

The illicit substances were found hidden within a shipment of live sheep that had arrived from overseas. According to an official statement from the authority, customs officers used advanced security technology and sniffer dogs to conduct a thorough inspection of the shipment. This led to the discovery of the narcotics, which were carefully concealed within the animals' wool. The ZATCA has emphasised the success of the operation as a testament to the effectiveness of their border security measures and their commitment to combating drug trafficking.

In the wake of the significant drug seizure, the ZATCA collaborated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control. This joint effort resulted in the arrest of three people within the Kingdom, who are believed to be the intended recipients of the smuggled Captagon pills.

The ZATCA has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining stringent customs oversight over all imports and exports. The authority's ongoing efforts are focused on preventing the entry of illicit drugs and other contraband into the country, thereby safeguarding the Kingdom's borders and protecting its citizens. The recent seizure and subsequent arrests underscore the effectiveness of these measures and the commitment to combating drug trafficking.

What is Captagon?

Captagon, initially developed in 1961 under the pharmaceutical name fenethylline, was originally intended as a less potent alternative to amphetamines. It was prescribed to treat conditions such as narcolepsy, depression, and what was then known as "minimal brain dysfunction."

By the 1980s, its use was discontinued as governments, including the United States, classified it as a controlled substance, recognising that it had no accepted medical use. Despite this, the illicit production of Captagon has seen a significant increase, especially in regions like Syria and Lebanon. The weak enforcement of regulations in these areas has allowed clandestine laboratories to flourish, leading to a surge in the drug's availability and use.

What is the role of ZATCA?

ZATCA, established through the 2021 merger of the General Authority of Zakat and Tax with the Saudi Customs Authority, has significantly expanded its role in protecting the Kingdom from illicit trade, with a particular focus on combating narcotics.

At land crossings, such as the strategically important Al-Haditha Border Port, ZATCA conducts continuous inspections. Al-Haditha, the largest land port in Saudi Arabia, serves as a vital link between the Kingdom, Jordan, and the Levant, acting as a gateway to the Arabian Gulf States. Located in al-Qurayyat Governorate in al-Jawf Province, along a 745 km stretch of the Jordanian border, the port is a critical checkpoint for all inbound cargo originating from the north, making it a key focus area for ZATCA's security operations.

In addition to its focus on narcotics, ZATCA actively enforces restrictions on a wide range of items that pose threats to public safety, religious values, or economic interests. This includes a variety of prohibited goods, such as weapons, alcohol, counterfeit products, and unlicensed medications.

Meanwhile, ZATCA also encourages public participation in its efforts to combat illicit activities. The authority provides multiple channels for individuals to submit anonymous tips, including a dedicated hotline (1910), an email address (1910@zatca.gov.sa), and an international line (+9661910). Verified reports are eligible for monetary rewards and are handled with strict confidentiality, fostering a collaborative approach to upholding the Kingdom's security and regulatory standards.