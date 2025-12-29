FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the US, bringing heavy snow, blizzards, extreme cold, and strong winds. Forecasters warn the system could intensify into a bomb cyclone, causing dangerous travel, power outages, and widespread disruption.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 08:57 AM IST

What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US
A powerful and rapidly developing storm system is sweeping across the United States, triggering a wide range of hazardous weather conditions. Forecasts warn of heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions, strong winds, freezing rain and a sharp drop in temperatures affecting vast areas of the country over the next several days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the impacts could stretch from the northern Plains to the Northeast and from the southern Plains up into the Mid-Atlantic. Millions of residents are currently under winter storm alerts, with blizzard warnings issued for areas expected to face the most extreme conditions.

Risk of ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Intensification

Meteorologists say the storm could rapidly strengthen as frigid Arctic air collides with warmer, moist air moving northward. This process may lead to the formation of a 'bomb cyclone,' a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system known for producing severe winter weather, particularly across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Forecasters expect some regions to see snowfall totals well into double digits within a short period, making travel extremely hazardous and increasing the risk of power outages.

Great Lakes and Upper Midwest Brace for Whiteout Conditions

Communities near the Great Lakes, especially northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, are preparing for intense snowfall combined with powerful winds. Gusts strong enough to cause blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero, creating life-threatening travel conditions.

Local officials say emergency crews and utility companies are on standby, urging residents to limit travel and prepare for possible disruptions. Snowfall totals could exceed a foot in some lake-effect-prone areas.

Cold Air and Ice Add to the Threat

Beyond snow and wind, plunging temperatures are expected to worsen conditions. Parts of Montana may experience dangerously low wind chills, while areas farther south, including Texas, are forecast to see dramatic temperature drops within a single day.

In the Northeast, the storm may bring freezing rain and icing, particularly in northern New England and upstate New York. As colder air moves in afterwards, any remaining moisture or snow could refreeze, increasing the risk of accidents on roads and sidewalks.

Officials Urge Caution

Weather authorities are advising residents to closely monitor forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel, and ensure emergency supplies are ready. With multiple hazards unfolding at once, officials stress that preparation and caution will be critical as the storm continues to develop.

