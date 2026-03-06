What is Blue Sparrow? Israel’s ‘missile from space’ that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israel reportedly used its Blue Sparrow missile, which exits the Earth's atmosphere before re-entering to hit its target, to kill Irania Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel is known for its state-of-the-art defence systems and cutting-edge military technology. One such piece of equipment is the Blue Sparrow missile that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a strike on Tehran on February 28. These missiles reportedly have a range of over 1,200 miles, which leaves Earth's atmosphere before hitting its target at high speed. Let us understand more about these missiles and the reason behind their being difficult to intercept.

What is Blue Sparrow Missile?

The Made in Israel missile has a range of 1,240 miles and weighs nearly two tons. The main attraction of this air-to-surface missile is that it leaves the Earth's atmosphere before hitting its target, making it difficult to intercept. Because of these features, it is often described as a missile from space'. A fighter jet launches the missile from high altitude, following which it moves all the way to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere. A small section of the missile at the front is then removed, and it drops vertically straight on the target with multiplied speed, making it difficult for the defence system to detect it on time.

These missiles are said to be inspired by the Soviet Union's Scud missiles and are usually launched from a fighter aircraft and follow a ballistic trajectory.

The Blue Sparrow is a part of the broader missile family, which also includes Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow. The Black Sparrow is designed to replicate the features of unitary short-range ballistic missiles. The Silver Sparrow is currently the most advanced and long-range version in the Sparrow family. It was first tested in 2013 as part of a joint Israel-US missile defence test.