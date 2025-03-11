Confirming the attack on the train, the militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that the train is under their control.

Armed militants in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan have hijacked a train with more than 400 passengers on board. Jaffar Express was going from Quetta to Rawalpindi when the separatists struck.

BLA threatens Pakistan Army

Pakistan Police have also confirmed the attack on the train and said that three people, including the train driver, had been injured in the attack. Meanwhile, security forces have been dispatched to the scene of the attack.

If media reports are to be believed, the BLA has threatened to execute the hostage if a military operation is carried out against them.

It said that the responsibility for bloodshed will solely be on the Pakistani Army.

BLA Owns Responsibility

The separatist outfit has said in a statement, "The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a meticulously planned operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, where our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to come to a halt."

It said further, "The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage."

The BLA declared, "This operation is being conducted jointly by the Majeed Brigade, STOS, and Fateh Squad —specialised units of the BLA. Any military incursion will be met with an equally forceful response."

What is BLA?

Established in 2000, the Balochistan Liberation Army is a Baloch militant organisation based in the Baluchistan region of Afghanistan.

Fighting for an independent Balochistan the BLA has many bases, scattered across southern Afghanistan.

It targets the police, army, and other security forces of Pakistan. It has targeted non-Baloch minorities in Balochistan too.

Pakistan Bans BLA

The BLA hit the headlines in 2004 when it launched a violent struggle against Pakistan for self-determination for the Baloch people and the separation of Balochistan from Pakistan.

After the militant outfit carried out many terror attacks, the Pakistan government banned the Balochistan Liberation Army and designated it as a terrorist organization on April 7, 2006.

The UK listed the BLA as a proscribed group on July 17, 2006. The US described its activities as terrorism.