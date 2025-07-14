What is Benjamin Netanyahu's dream plan on Gaza? Know why Israeli military, ministers are in clash with their PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu's plan to build a USD 4 billion 'humanitarian city' in Rafah faces strong criticism from military officials and political rivals.

While Israeli forces continue heavy attacks on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward with a controversial plan to build a "humanitarian city" in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. The project, meant to temporarily relocate Palestinian civilians, has sparked criticism—not just from political opponents, but also from officials within Netanyahu’s own government and military leadership.

On Sunday evening, during a closed-door meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet, Netanyahu rejected the Defence Ministry and IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) proposed timeline and budget for building the city. The military estimated that the construction would take at least one year and cost billions of shekels, but Netanyahu believes it can be done in just six months. He also accused the military of deliberately delaying the project by making it seem too expensive and time-consuming.

Disagreements Within the Government

The debate has led to sharp differences between top leaders and defence officials. The IDF’s detailed plan and revised timeline have been dismissed by cabinet ministers, leading to tense discussions. Despite this, Netanyahu continues to insist that the humanitarian city must be built and has asked planners to submit a cheaper and quicker model by Monday.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has said that even if a temporary ceasefire is reached in Gaza, Israeli attacks might resume afterward. Still, he is determined to move forward with his Rafah city project, which he calls essential for humanitarian needs.

Opposition Parties and Public Concerns

Opposition leaders are strongly criticising the idea. According to a report by Middle East Monitor, many believe this project is a political stunt to gain popularity. They argue that the estimated ₪15 billion (approx. USD 4 billion or Rs 33,000 crore) being spent on this plan should instead go towards education, fuel subsidies, or public transport within Israel.

Yair Lapid, a key opposition leader, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the funds could have built more classrooms for Israeli children or improved childcare facilities. He accused Netanyahu of using taxpayers’ money to support far-right ministers' unrealistic plans just to hold his coalition government together.

What Happens Next?

The proposed “humanitarian city” would house Palestinians temporarily and, as per Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, eventually allow them to migrate to other countries. Israeli officials estimate the project could cost between USD 2.7 billion to USD 4 billion. If approved, Israel will initially cover most of the cost.

However, critics argue that instead of wasting billions, the government should focus on ending the war and bringing hostages home. The plan remains highly debated, with deep divisions over its purpose, feasibility, and moral implications.