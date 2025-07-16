What is Arrow 4? Israel's new hypersonic missile defence system to thwart Iran's strikes, know features, global prospects

Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra's parents arrive at Mumbai hospital to meet their granddaughter and daughter-in-law Kiara Advani, watch
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Boaz Levi said that Arrow 4 will soon become operational and will be included in Israel’s air defense.
Israel has announced the development of its new hypersonic missile defense system, Arrow 4. Any hypersonic missile can be intercepted and destroyed by this system. Arrow 4 will soon be operational, according to Boaz Levi, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It will be part of Israel's air defense system. This device was created to combat hypersonic missiles, the greatest menace of our time.
Russia's Avangard and China's DF-ZF are examples of hypersonic missiles that can fly five times faster than sound, or Mach 5. While in the air, these missiles can change course. They are challenging for conventional missile defense systems to intercept because they fly low. Hypersonic missiles are unpredictable, yet conventional ballistic missiles follow a straight trajectory. The growing technological prowess of nations like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea has made this threat more real.
Hypersonic missiles cannot be tracked or destroyed by older systems like Russia's S-400, the United States' Patriot PAC-3, or THAAD. This is due to their outdated software and delayed response. Existing radars and interceptors are unable to keep up with hypersonic missiles because their speed reduces reaction time to a matter of seconds.
In recent attacks on Israel, Iran has claimed to have used the Fatah-1 hypersonic missile. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian media claim that this missile was first used in 2023. Its velocity surpasses that of Mach 5. However, because it might not be able to maneuver fully, analysts say there is disagreement on its usefulness and hypersonic capacity.
About Arrow 4:
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and IAI worked together to develop Arrow 4. With its ability to intercept missiles both in and out of the air, it will take the position of Arrow 2.
According to Boaz Levy, Arrow 4's trial will commence in the next two years, but it could start earlier if the threat grows. This method will be helpful for international coalitions as well as Israel's security.
Global prospect
Arrow 4 is becoming more and more popular worldwide. Arrow 4 is now being considered by Germany, which has already purchased Arrow 3. The European Sky Shield Initiative calls for defense against quick and intelligent missiles. Its modular architecture facilitates integration with numerous nations. Arrow 4 has the potential to be a significant weapon in contemporary warfare, given the expanding threat posed by hypersonic missiles. Because it is inexpensive and efficient, it will turn out to be a strategic weapon for nations all over the world.