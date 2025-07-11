What is Abraham Accord? This Muslim nation to become 5th to join it, know how is it linked with Israel, US

Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa, is likely to join the Abraham Accords as the fifth nation as the representatives of the country met with Israeli at the White House. Recently US President Donald Trump hinted at the expansion of the Abraham Accords with a new nation joining it.

Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa, is likely to join the Abraham Accords as the fifth nation as the representatives of the country met with Israeli at the White House on Wednesday, according to Semafor, a global news platform. Notably, Mauritania ended all kinds of relations with Israel in 2010, this was in response to the first Gaza war. The African Muslim nation has a significant area of 1 million square kilometers which makes it a crucial partner in the Accord. Recently US President Donald Trump hinted at the expansion of the Abraham Accords with a new nation joining it.

What is Abraham Accords?

If Mauritania joins the group, the members will increase to five nations. Donald Trump had been giving high attention to the Accord as it help Israel to normalise relations with Arab nations, especially Sunni Muslim states. The Accord is an agreement mediated by the US between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and Bahrain in 2020. This is done to restore the diplomatic relations of these countries and Israel. The only two countries which have improved their relations with Israel are UAE and Bahrain.

With the Abraham Accord, The deal ended decades of Israeli boycott of the Gulf countries. In over 26 years, this is the first peace agreement between Israel and Arab countries. Saudi, the biggest influential nation in the UAE, is also expected to join the Accord contradicting its earlier stance of not recognising Israel. For this reason, Saudi has become an important nation for Donald Trump as he sees the ‘full success’ of the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accord has now become even more important for Israel and its ally US as amid the ongoing war with Palestine, it has become a constant target of Muslim nations, especially Iran with which it just ended its war.

Mauritania is a member of the Arab League, and its entry into the Abraham Accords will create a significant stir in the Islamic world.