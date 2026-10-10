'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war

US President Donald Trump attacks 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem Pillay, says he should have won 8 Nobel Prizes for settling 8 wars including India-Pakistan conflict.

United States President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem "Navi" Pillay and reiterated his claim that he settled eight wars, including between India and Pakistan.

Indian-origin Navanethem "Navi" Pillay was awarded Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. As per the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

"She hates Israel": Trump on Nobel winner

However, Trump said that he does not know Pillay and what she has done. He added that no one has heard of her other than "the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel".

"This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things. I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!" Trump wrote on Truth Social sharing a photo of Pillay.

Trump repeats India-Pakistan war claim, lists 8 wars

The US President highlighted the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that happened in May last year and reiterated that he helped stop the "war", a claim that has repeatedly been rejected by India.

"I settled 8 Wars, with letters being sent from every President and Prime Minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I'm about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote.

He listed the wars he claims to have settled as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

"Saved more lives than anyone": Trump claims Nobel discredited

Trump claimed he saved "more lives than anyone in history" and that he stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

He also referred to last year's winner Maria Corina Machado who dedicated her prize to him, and said he brought back 196 hostages without ransom and negotiated release of 900 political prisoners.

Despite all of this, the Nobel Prize was given to a "liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of," he said.

"The Nobel 'Peace' Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues," Trump concluded.