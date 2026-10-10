FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video

Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'

Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs ahead of IPL 2027

Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war

US President Donald Trump attacks 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem Pillay, says he should have won 8 Nobel Prizes for settling 8 wars including India-Pakistan conflict.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem "Navi" Pillay and reiterated his claim that he settled eight wars, including between India and Pakistan.

Indian-origin Navanethem "Navi" Pillay was awarded Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. As per the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Pillay has been awarded for her instrumental role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

"She hates Israel": Trump on Nobel winner

However, Trump said that he does not know Pillay and what she has done. He added that no one has heard of her other than "the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel".

"This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things. I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!" Trump wrote on Truth Social sharing a photo of Pillay.

Trump repeats India-Pakistan war claim, lists 8 wars

The US President highlighted the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that happened in May last year and reiterated that he helped stop the "war", a claim that has repeatedly been rejected by India.

"I settled 8 Wars, with letters being sent from every President and Prime Minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I'm about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote.

He listed the wars he claims to have settled as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

"Saved more lives than anyone": Trump claims Nobel discredited

Trump claimed he saved "more lives than anyone in history" and that he stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

He also referred to last year's winner Maria Corina Machado who dedicated her prize to him, and said he brought back 196 hostages without ransom and negotiated release of 900 political prisoners.

Despite all of this, the Nobel Prize was given to a "liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of," he said.

"The Nobel 'Peace' Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues," Trump concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay
'Bowlers did not execute’: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
'Zyada load mat lo, bas ek kavita padhunga': Vijeta Dahiya mocks Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee over detention by Delhi Police
Vijeta Dahiya mocks Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee over detention by Delhi Police
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement