Muhammad Abdul Hamid has fled the country wearing a lungi at 3 AM in the morning. He took a Thai Airways flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. A furious Bangladesh interim government has suspended two officials and withdrawn two others from the duty.

Bangladesh has sunk to such a deep political chaos amid deepening politics of vendetta that its former President Muhammad Abdul Hamid, has fled the country wearing a lungi at 3 AM in the morning. He took a Thai Airways flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. A furious Bangladesh interim government has suspended two officials and withdrawn two others from duty. The Muhammad Yunus-led government is so upset with development that Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced that those who facilitated Hamid's departure would not be spared. A three-member committee led by the additional inspector general (admin), has been formed to investigate the case.

The former Bangladesh president is a former Awami League lawmaker, and has been of committing murder alongside ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. A case was filed against him at Kishoregunj Sadar Police Station in connection with an attack on a procession during the July uprising.

Confirming the escape of the former president AKM Akteruzzaman, special superintendent of Immigration (Operations) of the Special Branch, told The Daily Star, "We let him go as there was nothing mentioned about him in the system… He was not even listed [for travel restrictions]."

Hamid's family has said that he had gone to Thailand for medical treatment. He was accompanied by his younger son, Barrister Riyad Ahmed Tushar, and his brother-in-law, ANM Naushad Khan, principal of President Abdul Hamid Medical College.