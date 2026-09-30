What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives in jeopardy?

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency over northern Saudi Arabia, triggering reports of a possible hijacking before the incident was attributed to an altercation between the pilots.

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and turned back. The incident led to reports in Israeli media that fighter jets had been sent towards the aircraft over fears of a possible hijacking.

However, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that there had been a hijacking scare. An official comment from the Israeli Air Force on reports of fighter jets being scrambled was awaited.

Local media reports said the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Altercation between pilots reportedly triggered alert

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that the airline confirmed the emergency signal was triggered by a physical altercation between the two pilots. The aircraft had briefly transmitted code 7700, a general emergency signal, while flying towards Israel. Reports of a possible unlawful interference with the flight prompted concern among Israeli authorities.

According to The Times of Israel, the reports led authorities to scramble fighter jets and hold an emergency meeting.

Israeli officials hold urgent security discussions

Ynet reported that Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz also held an urgent security consultation following the incident.

The Israel Police Operations Division reportedly ordered the setting up of a joint command centre involving other security agencies. Police Commissioner Danny Levy also conducted a situation assessment and told reporters that authorities were prepared for "every scenario."

The incident was later reported to have been a false alarm linked to the altercation between the pilots, rather than a hijacking.