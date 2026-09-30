FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives in jeopardy?

What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives?

Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd

Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po

CAFE-III Norms: How new car efficiency rules will impact automakers and buyers?

CAFE-III Norms: What changes for automakers and carbuyers from April 2027?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives in jeopardy?

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency over northern Saudi Arabia, triggering reports of a possible hijacking before the incident was attributed to an altercation between the pilots.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives in jeopardy?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and turned back. The incident led to reports in Israeli media that fighter jets had been sent towards the aircraft over fears of a possible hijacking.

However, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that there had been a hijacking scare. An official comment from the Israeli Air Force on reports of fighter jets being scrambled was awaited.

Local media reports said the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Altercation between pilots reportedly triggered alert

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that the airline confirmed the emergency signal was triggered by a physical altercation between the two pilots. The aircraft had briefly transmitted code 7700, a general emergency signal, while flying towards Israel. Reports of a possible unlawful interference with the flight prompted concern among Israeli authorities.

According to The Times of Israel, the reports led authorities to scramble fighter jets and hold an emergency meeting.

Israeli officials hold urgent security discussions

Ynet reported that Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz also held an urgent security consultation following the incident.

The Israel Police Operations Division reportedly ordered the setting up of a joint command centre involving other security agencies. Police Commissioner Danny Levy also conducted a situation assessment and told reporters that authorities were prepared for "every scenario."

The incident was later reported to have been a false alarm linked to the altercation between the pilots, rather than a hijacking.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives in jeopardy?
What happened inside cockpit of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that put 180 lives?
India-China talks on Xinjiang flights could sideline Pakistan, but at what cost?
India-China talks on Xinjiang flights could sideline Pakistan, but at what cost?
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po
Auqib Nabi makes India debut: J&K pacer gets maiden ODI cap against West Indies
Auqib Nabi makes India debut: J&K pacer gets maiden ODI cap against West Indies
CAFE-III Norms: How new car efficiency rules will impact automakers and buyers?
CAFE-III Norms: What changes for automakers and carbuyers from April 2027?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement