What happened between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump? Know ‘hush money’ controversy

Porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (File photo)

Former US President Donald Trump has recently told his supporters that it is expected that he will be arrested soon, in connection with an alleged ‘hush money’ scam involving porn star Stormy Daniels. It has been claimed that Trump and Daniels were having an affair.

Porn star Stormy Daniels alleged that she had sexual relations with Donald Trump, who has been married to Melania Trump since 2005. The adult movie star alleged that she was paid off by Trump after their affair in exchange for her silence, sparking a major controversy.

Now, former US President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges over covering up the alleged hush money payments made to the porn actress in an attempt to cover up their sexual relationship. The money payments were allegedly made before the 2016 US Presidential election campaign.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels were made by Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, who was later jailed on multiple charges. While the allegations surfaced in 2018 while Trump was still president, he has denied all claims of the sexual relationship.

Claims by porn star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels said in an interview years ago that she had sexual relations with Donald Trump in 2006 when his wife Melania Trump had just given birth. Years later and days before Donald Trump started campaigning for the 2016 Presidential Elections, she was paid off with hush money.

The porn star alleged that she was cornered into receiving a ‘hush money’ payment of USD 130,000, as she was concerned for the safety of her family. She had also alleged that an unknown man approached her and her infant daughter to “leave Trump alone”.

While it is not illegal to give hush money to someone in exchange for her silence after the person signs an NDA, it has been alleged that the money was paid to Daniels just a few days before the 2016 Presidential campaign, which can lead to a campaign violation.

Donald Trump has alleged that he might in imprisoned in relation to the ‘hush money’ controversy after Stormy Daniels has spoken publicly about her sexual relations with the former president.

READ | Donald Trump to be arrested soon? Ex US President makes bold claim amid Stormy Daniels affair row