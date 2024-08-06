Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeWorld

World

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister due to escalating protests and pressure from security officials.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India
Sheikh Hasina
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, resisted resigning and demanded that security forces intensify their crackdown on nationwide protests, according to a report by Prothom Alo newspaper. The report provides insight into the events that took place at the Prime Minister's residence before she made a last-minute escape in a military aircraft, just before hundreds of protesters stormed in.

    The Awami League leader summoned top officers from the security establishment and police force to her residence. Despite the rising death toll and advice from some of her advisors to transfer power to the Army, the 76-year-old five-time Prime Minister remained resolute. She insisted that the forces strengthen the existing curfew. However, on the streets, the situation was rapidly changing, with protesters gathering in various spots in Dhaka despite the curfew.

    During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina questioned the security bosses on why they had not been able to control the protests. She pointed to images of protesters on police vehicles and demanded harsher crackdowns. She reminded the officers that she had elevated them to their positions because of her trust in them. While she praised the police's response to the protests, the police chief indicated that the situation was beyond their control.

    Security forces tried to explain to her that increased force would not solve the problem. When their arguments failed, the officers spoke to Sheikh Hasina's sister Rehana in another room, urging her to convince the Prime Minister to step down. Rehana’s attempts were unsuccessful. At this critical moment, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is based in the US, intervened and managed to convince his mother to resign.

    In an interview with NDTV, Joy mentioned that his mother did not want to leave Bangladesh and was determined to stay. However, the family insisted on her departure for her safety. Joy highlighted his mother’s disappointment, as her dream was to turn Bangladesh into a developed country. Despite her efforts over 15 years, opposition forces had now seized power.

    Intelligence reports warned that the Prime Minister's official residence, Ganabhaban, might be stormed. Sheikh Hasina was given 45 minutes to pack. Although she wanted to record a farewell speech, there was no time. Accompanied by her sister, she left for Bangabhaban, the President's official residence, to complete resignation formalities. Around 2:30 pm, she departed on a military aircraft, ending her 15-year uninterrupted term.

    The protests in Bangladesh began as an agitation against a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of Muktijoddhas, who fought in the 1971 war of independence. Protesters demanded a merit-based system instead. The unrest was further fueled by a controversial remark made by Hasina about the quota benefits. A high court order that declared the cancellation of the 2018 quota circular illegal added to the tensions. Even the Supreme Court's subsequent order to allocate 93% of government jobs based on merit failed to calm the protests.

     

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

    Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

    Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

    Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

    'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

    'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

    BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

    BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

    Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

    Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

    Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

    Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

    Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

    Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Countries with lowest minimum wages

    Countries with lowest minimum wages

    Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

    Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement