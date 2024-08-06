What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister due to escalating protests and pressure from security officials.

Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, resisted resigning and demanded that security forces intensify their crackdown on nationwide protests, according to a report by Prothom Alo newspaper. The report provides insight into the events that took place at the Prime Minister's residence before she made a last-minute escape in a military aircraft, just before hundreds of protesters stormed in.

The Awami League leader summoned top officers from the security establishment and police force to her residence. Despite the rising death toll and advice from some of her advisors to transfer power to the Army, the 76-year-old five-time Prime Minister remained resolute. She insisted that the forces strengthen the existing curfew. However, on the streets, the situation was rapidly changing, with protesters gathering in various spots in Dhaka despite the curfew.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina questioned the security bosses on why they had not been able to control the protests. She pointed to images of protesters on police vehicles and demanded harsher crackdowns. She reminded the officers that she had elevated them to their positions because of her trust in them. While she praised the police's response to the protests, the police chief indicated that the situation was beyond their control.

Security forces tried to explain to her that increased force would not solve the problem. When their arguments failed, the officers spoke to Sheikh Hasina's sister Rehana in another room, urging her to convince the Prime Minister to step down. Rehana’s attempts were unsuccessful. At this critical moment, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is based in the US, intervened and managed to convince his mother to resign.

In an interview with NDTV, Joy mentioned that his mother did not want to leave Bangladesh and was determined to stay. However, the family insisted on her departure for her safety. Joy highlighted his mother’s disappointment, as her dream was to turn Bangladesh into a developed country. Despite her efforts over 15 years, opposition forces had now seized power.

Intelligence reports warned that the Prime Minister's official residence, Ganabhaban, might be stormed. Sheikh Hasina was given 45 minutes to pack. Although she wanted to record a farewell speech, there was no time. Accompanied by her sister, she left for Bangabhaban, the President's official residence, to complete resignation formalities. Around 2:30 pm, she departed on a military aircraft, ending her 15-year uninterrupted term.

The protests in Bangladesh began as an agitation against a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of Muktijoddhas, who fought in the 1971 war of independence. Protesters demanded a merit-based system instead. The unrest was further fueled by a controversial remark made by Hasina about the quota benefits. A high court order that declared the cancellation of the 2018 quota circular illegal added to the tensions. Even the Supreme Court's subsequent order to allocate 93% of government jobs based on merit failed to calm the protests.

