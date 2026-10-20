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What did Marco Rubio discuss with S Jaishankar? A closer look at the Mumbai talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met S Jaishankar in Mumbai and discussed energy security and defence ties along with the pending trade deal. Know in detail below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

What did Marco Rubio discuss with S Jaishankar? A closer look at the Mumbai talks
Rubio meets Jaishankar as trade deal remains pending. (Pic Credits: X/DrSJaishankar)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio finally met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, with both parties discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between them. For those unversed, Rubio’s visit also includes meetings with business leaders and a planned trip to Reliance Industries’ refinery in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Taking to his X, Rubio shared details of his meeting with Jaishankar and wrote, ''In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership.''

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also shared a couple of pictures from the meeting, stating, ''Productive discussions between @SecRubio and External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on deepening U.S.-India cooperation across defense, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivaled momentum in our bilateral partnership.''

 

What did Rubio discuss with Jaishankar in Mumbai?

 

Energy Security - Both sides discussed energy cooperation, which is currently a significant issue globally amid two major ongoing conflicts.

Defence Cooperation - Both ministers also discussed strengthening defence ties between India and the United States as part of the broader strategic partnership.

Trade Deal - It is speculated that a major discussion point in the meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio is the pending trade deal, with both countries working to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement.

Regional and global developments - Both sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest amid wider geopolitical changes.

What is next on Rubio’s India visit?

After concluding meetings in Mumbai, Rubio will head to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he is expected to visit Reliance Industries' oil refinery, which is one of the largest oil refining complexes in the world. For those unversed, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is building a major oil refinery in Texas.

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