What did Boris Johnson say while announcing his resignation as UK PM?

Photo: PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he was sad to announce his resignation as Conservative Party leader after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers.

Johnson will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed - expected by the time of the Conservative Party conference scheduled for October.

Here’s what Boris Johnson said while announcing his resignation: 5 quotes

1. "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson said.

2. “In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he said in his address to the nation.

3. "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new Prime Minister," the 58-year-old leader said.

4. "The process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said.

5. "I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019," he said.

READ | Boris Johnson resigns: Here is a list of likely candidates to replace British PM