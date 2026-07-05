What did America leave for 2276? Inside the 250-year time capsule buried on Independence Day

Several items have been preserved for future generations in a time capsule, which will be opened 250 years later on the occasion of the 500th Independence Day celebrations of the US. Know what's inside the time capsule.

Several items have been preserved in America's time capsule buried in Philadelphia. (Pic Credits: Rich Press/NIST - america250.org)

Every individual cares about the legacy and wealth they leave behind for their future generations. While some pass down fortunes, heirlooms, photographs, or handwritten journals, others leave behind values and memorable stories. The United States of America has taken the idea by sealing a nearly one-ton waterproof time capsule and burying it for the next 250 years. Yes, you read it right! This time capsule will be opened in 2276, on the occasion of the 500th Independence Day celebrations of the US. This unique project has generated curiosity around the world, with many wondering what messages and objects have been preserved inside it to tell future generations what life was like in 2026.

Whose idea was it to bury a 250-year time capsule?

The main idea behind burying a 250-year time capsule was generated in 2016 when the US Congress passed a law, establishing the United States Semiquincentennial Commission (America250) to look after the nation's 250th Independence anniversary celebrations. As per the law, an official national time capsule, which was scheduled to be buried in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026, and will be opened exactly 250 years later in 2276.

From an iPhone to rare artefacts: What's inside the time capsule?

Alabama - Poems

Alaska - Maps of New Archangel and the Alaskan flag

American Samoa - Uncirculated coins

Arizona - Copper Ingot, Arizona Bar, AZ State Quarter, 250th Challenge Coin, Laser-Etched Challenge Coin, Letter from Secretary of AZ250 Commission Letter

Arkansas - Letter from the Governor of Arkansas and Diamond

California - Letter from the Governor, Fusion Superconductor, California Innovation $1 coin, My California poem, NASA photo, Claude AI Prediction, and Qubit chip

Colorado - Proclamation from Governor, Commemorative Coin, Colorado-Connected currency, and Postcards from Colorado

Connecticut - Official Proclamation, America 250CT Pin, Set of four stickers with paper versions, America 250 | CT Planning guide, and Graphic notes from March 15, 2024

District of Columbia - Mayoral Challenge Coin

Delaware - 'To Me Delaware Is...' Cards

Florida - Set of four Challenge Cards, Pin and Letter, The Florida Senate Booklet, America250FL Booklet

Georgia - Challenge Coins, and The Masters Medallion

Guam - Letter from the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Gualofan Ornament Pendant, and Guam Challenge Coin

Hawaii - Letter from the Governor, and Hawaii Governor Challenge Coin

Idaho - Letter from the Governor, and Idaho Star Garnet

Illinois - Letter from the Governor and Poem

Indiana - Indiana 250 Annual Report

Iowa - Letter from the Governor, 1914 Belgian Relief Coin, and International Space Station Medallion

Kansas - Recap of Kansas 250

Kentucky - 250th Coin - Sons of the American Revolution and Richard Taylor 'History' Poem

Louisiana - Letter from Representative Scalise, Letter from the Governor, Letter from the Lieutenant Governor, set of Commemorative Pins, Louisiana America 250 Challenge Coin, Handwritten Notecards, House Resolution No 351, Commemorative Poster, Letter from LA250 and Necklace

Maine - Letter from the Governor, Poem, Whale Bone, Postcards, and Woven Bookmark

Maryland - Maryland Challenge Coin, State of Maryland Executive Order

Massachusetts - Letters from State Leadership, set of three Archival Prints, and 250th Anniversary Evacuation Day Medallion

Michigan - Letter from the Governor, Petoskey Stone, Float Copper, and Michigan Innovation $1 Coin

Minnesota - Executive Order and Flag

Mississippi - Letter from the Governor, Set of four Brass Coins

Missouri - Letter from the Governor, and Governor of Missouri Coin

Montana - Beaded Vignette of Montana

Nebraska - Vice Grip Tool Photo, State Quarters, Poem, and set of postcards

Nevada - Battle Born Document, Nevada State Museum Commemorative Coin, and a set of Gambling Chips/Tokens

New Hampshire - Regimental Flag Print, Commemorative Brochure, and Schedule of Events Poster

New Jersey - Inscribed Stainless Steel Plate

New Mexico - Letter from the Governor, Current map of New Mexico, Coin of the Office of the Governor, Route 66 Centennial Coin, set of Pins, seed pot, Vial of sand, tile, necklace, bolo tie, booklet, and recipe card

New York - Minted Coin, and Reflection Document

North Carolina - America 250 NC Poem, and Commemorative Copper Disk

North Dakota - State of the State Summary, Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Coin, and Photographs with Labels

Northern Mariana Islands - Letter from the Governor, Carolinian Lighatuttur, and Chamorro Sinahi

Ohio - State of the State Address, America250 Ohio Coin, Fabric from the Wright Brothers Flight, America250 Lapel Pin, Hopewell Earthworks Coin, Underground Railroad Coin, Governor's Inaugural Coin, and Heart of It All Lapel Pin

Oklahoma - Executive Proclamation, Belt Buckle, OKC Thunder Championship Pin, Championship Parade Photo, National Guard Coin, Route 66 Centennial Coin, and First Americans Museum Button

Oregon - 'She Who Watches' Pin

Pennsylvania - Letter from the Governor of Pennsylvania, America250 PA Booklet

Puerto Rico - Letter and Notecard from the Governor, Rosary, Coat of Arms Pin, Thematic Notecards, and A250 PR Coin

Rhode Island - RI Commission Letter, RI250 Coin, and First Rhode Island Regiment Ornament

South Carolina - Challenge Coin and SC250 Pin

South Dakota - Letter from the Governor, and Poetry Book

Tennessee - America 250TN poster

Texas - Texas State Seal Glass Chiseled Paperweight, Flag and Seal for the Republic of Texas, and Texas Declaration of Independence

US Virgin Islands - Letter from the Governor

Utah - Set of Eight Documents, Certificate of 1000 Shares, Tickets and Auto Pass, Set of Nine Coins, Set of Three Quarters and a Dollar Coin, Two Granite Disks, Set of Eight Pins, 101 Cards of Individuals Who Shaped Utah, and Booklet

Vermont - Mount Independence State Historic Site Ornament, Hubbardton Battlefield Ornament, Old Constitution House State Historic Site Ornament, Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site Ornament

Virginia - 'America Made in Virginia' Challenge Coin

Washington - Proclamation from the Governor of Washington, Letter from the Lieutenant Governor

West Virginia - Letter to our Founders Essay Contest Winner, Handcrafted West Virginia Glass

Wisconsin - Set of Six Letters, Eagle Feathers and Photo, HOG Coin, Forest County Potawatomi Community Keychain, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council Pin, Veterans Pin, Waaswaaganing Zhimaaganishag Patch, and set of 11 Cards

Wyoming - Letter from the Governor of Wyoming

Apart from these, items like an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max device (Orange Back), and a Coca-Cola message with a lyrics sheet for their song, 'I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke' inside an iconic Coke bottle, among others, are also preserved inside the time capsule.