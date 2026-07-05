What did America leave for 2276? Inside the 250-year time capsule buried on Independence Day

WORLD
Several items have been preserved for future generations in a time capsule, which will be opened 250 years later on the occasion of the 500th Independence Day celebrations of the US. Know what's inside the time capsule.
Every individual cares about the legacy and wealth they leave behind for their future generations. While some pass down fortunes, heirlooms, photographs, or handwritten journals, others leave behind values and memorable stories. The United States of America has taken the idea by sealing a nearly one-ton waterproof time capsule and burying it for the next 250 years. Yes, you read it right! This time capsule will be opened in 2276, on the occasion of the 500th Independence Day celebrations of the US. This unique project has generated curiosity around the world, with many wondering what messages and objects have been preserved inside it to tell future generations what life was like in 2026.
The main idea behind burying a 250-year time capsule was generated in 2016 when the US Congress passed a law, establishing the United States Semiquincentennial Commission (America250) to look after the nation's 250th Independence anniversary celebrations. As per the law, an official national time capsule, which was scheduled to be buried in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026, and will be opened exactly 250 years later in 2276.
Alabama - Poems
Alaska - Maps of New Archangel and the Alaskan flag
American Samoa - Uncirculated coins
Arizona - Copper Ingot, Arizona Bar, AZ State Quarter, 250th Challenge Coin, Laser-Etched Challenge Coin, Letter from Secretary of AZ250 Commission Letter
Arkansas - Letter from the Governor of Arkansas and Diamond
California - Letter from the Governor, Fusion Superconductor, California Innovation $1 coin, My California poem, NASA photo, Claude AI Prediction, and Qubit chip
Colorado - Proclamation from Governor, Commemorative Coin, Colorado-Connected currency, and Postcards from Colorado
Connecticut - Official Proclamation, America 250CT Pin, Set of four stickers with paper versions, America 250 | CT Planning guide, and Graphic notes from March 15, 2024
District of Columbia - Mayoral Challenge Coin
Delaware - 'To Me Delaware Is...' Cards
Florida - Set of four Challenge Cards, Pin and Letter, The Florida Senate Booklet, America250FL Booklet
Georgia - Challenge Coins, and The Masters Medallion
Guam - Letter from the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Gualofan Ornament Pendant, and Guam Challenge Coin
Hawaii - Letter from the Governor, and Hawaii Governor Challenge Coin
Idaho - Letter from the Governor, and Idaho Star Garnet
Illinois - Letter from the Governor and Poem
Indiana - Indiana 250 Annual Report
Iowa - Letter from the Governor, 1914 Belgian Relief Coin, and International Space Station Medallion
Kansas - Recap of Kansas 250
Kentucky - 250th Coin - Sons of the American Revolution and Richard Taylor 'History' Poem
Louisiana - Letter from Representative Scalise, Letter from the Governor, Letter from the Lieutenant Governor, set of Commemorative Pins, Louisiana America 250 Challenge Coin, Handwritten Notecards, House Resolution No 351, Commemorative Poster, Letter from LA250 and Necklace
Maine - Letter from the Governor, Poem, Whale Bone, Postcards, and Woven Bookmark
Maryland - Maryland Challenge Coin, State of Maryland Executive Order
Massachusetts - Letters from State Leadership, set of three Archival Prints, and 250th Anniversary Evacuation Day Medallion
Michigan - Letter from the Governor, Petoskey Stone, Float Copper, and Michigan Innovation $1 Coin
Minnesota - Executive Order and Flag
Mississippi - Letter from the Governor, Set of four Brass Coins
Missouri - Letter from the Governor, and Governor of Missouri Coin
Montana - Beaded Vignette of Montana
Nebraska - Vice Grip Tool Photo, State Quarters, Poem, and set of postcards
Nevada - Battle Born Document, Nevada State Museum Commemorative Coin, and a set of Gambling Chips/Tokens
New Hampshire - Regimental Flag Print, Commemorative Brochure, and Schedule of Events Poster
New Jersey - Inscribed Stainless Steel Plate
New Mexico - Letter from the Governor, Current map of New Mexico, Coin of the Office of the Governor, Route 66 Centennial Coin, set of Pins, seed pot, Vial of sand, tile, necklace, bolo tie, booklet, and recipe card
New York - Minted Coin, and Reflection Document
North Carolina - America 250 NC Poem, and Commemorative Copper Disk
North Dakota - State of the State Summary, Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Coin, and Photographs with Labels
Northern Mariana Islands - Letter from the Governor, Carolinian Lighatuttur, and Chamorro Sinahi
Ohio - State of the State Address, America250 Ohio Coin, Fabric from the Wright Brothers Flight, America250 Lapel Pin, Hopewell Earthworks Coin, Underground Railroad Coin, Governor's Inaugural Coin, and Heart of It All Lapel Pin
Oklahoma - Executive Proclamation, Belt Buckle, OKC Thunder Championship Pin, Championship Parade Photo, National Guard Coin, Route 66 Centennial Coin, and First Americans Museum Button
Oregon - 'She Who Watches' Pin
Pennsylvania - Letter from the Governor of Pennsylvania, America250 PA Booklet
Puerto Rico - Letter and Notecard from the Governor, Rosary, Coat of Arms Pin, Thematic Notecards, and A250 PR Coin
Rhode Island - RI Commission Letter, RI250 Coin, and First Rhode Island Regiment Ornament
South Carolina - Challenge Coin and SC250 Pin
South Dakota - Letter from the Governor, and Poetry Book
Tennessee - America 250TN poster
Texas - Texas State Seal Glass Chiseled Paperweight, Flag and Seal for the Republic of Texas, and Texas Declaration of Independence
US Virgin Islands - Letter from the Governor
Utah - Set of Eight Documents, Certificate of 1000 Shares, Tickets and Auto Pass, Set of Nine Coins, Set of Three Quarters and a Dollar Coin, Two Granite Disks, Set of Eight Pins, 101 Cards of Individuals Who Shaped Utah, and Booklet
Vermont - Mount Independence State Historic Site Ornament, Hubbardton Battlefield Ornament, Old Constitution House State Historic Site Ornament, Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site Ornament
Virginia - 'America Made in Virginia' Challenge Coin
Washington - Proclamation from the Governor of Washington, Letter from the Lieutenant Governor
West Virginia - Letter to our Founders Essay Contest Winner, Handcrafted West Virginia Glass
Wisconsin - Set of Six Letters, Eagle Feathers and Photo, HOG Coin, Forest County Potawatomi Community Keychain, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council Pin, Veterans Pin, Waaswaaganing Zhimaaganishag Patch, and set of 11 Cards
Wyoming - Letter from the Governor of Wyoming
Apart from these, items like an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max device (Orange Back), and a Coca-Cola message with a lyrics sheet for their song, 'I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke' inside an iconic Coke bottle, among others, are also preserved inside the time capsule.