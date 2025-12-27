FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What complicates Bangladesh's politics? Former Indian diplomat says, 'Muhammad Yunus’s decision-making influenced by...

Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel on Saturday warned that the current relative calm in Bangladesh is “the calm before the storm”, asserting that Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus’s decision-making is being heavily influenced by jihadist elements

ANI

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

What complicates Bangladesh's politics? Former Indian diplomat says, 'Muhammad Yunus’s decision-making influenced by...
Muhammad Yunus is being highly criticised for violence in Bangladesh
Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel on Saturday warned that the current relative calm in Bangladesh is “the calm before the storm”, asserting that Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus’s decision-making is being heavily influenced by jihadist elements after the widespread violence sparked by Osman Hadi’s death, one of the key figures during the July Uprising in 2024. 

Former diplomat reveals factors behind Bangladesh unrest 

Talking about the recent unrest in Bangladesh, Goel expressed disappointment with the interim government’s handling of the situation. He noted that with international stature and reputation, Yunus could help stabilise the political environment. But he did not make any decisions in this direction.  

According to the former diplomat, these external pressures are complicating Bangladesh's political landscape, warning that the internal dynamics of Bangladesh are becoming increasingly complex. “The calm in Bangladesh now is the calm before the storm. I had thought that Muhammad Yunus, because of his international repute, would be able to bring the Bangladesh polity under control. But clearly, his decisions are heavily influenced by other factors. They are just purely needed for the domestic peace and quiet.”  

“These are the factors impacting his decision-making, which is going to complicate the politics of Bangladesh quite a bit. When we are talking about these external factors, these are the growing influences of the jihadist element in Bangladesh and not just because of their attacks on Hindus. The situation in Bangladesh is going to go further down or get far more complex than what we see now,” he added. 

Goel's remarks came days after the Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on December 18, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. 

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Hadi. 

