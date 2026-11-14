Elon Musk warns Nvidia could lose critical deals after Jensen Huang's exit. Here's what changes at Nvidia, who may replace him and what Donald Trump invested in the chipmaker

What changes at Nvidia after Jensen Huang's exit? Elon Musk warns of lost deals, Trump disclosed stock investments (filephoto)

Nvidia's sudden leadership change has raised questions about the future of the world's most valuable artificial intelligence chipmaker, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk warning the company could lose critical business deals after co-founder Jensen Huang's departure.

Musk said Huang's personal relationships and hands-on approach to managing Nvidia's supply chain played a crucial role in securing important business agreements. His remarks came after Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO, ending his 33-year leadership of the company.

In a Saturday post on X, Musk said Huang had driven Nvidia's supply chain "brilliantly" and that several important agreements relied on personal assurances rather than formal contracts.

"Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals would be lost," Musk indicated, highlighting the extent to which Nvidia's business relationships were linked to its former chief executive.

Musk also publicly backed a purported petition seeking Huang's reinstatement as CEO, saying he would sign it.

How Much Did Donald Trump Invest In Nvidia?

The leadership controversy has also brought renewed attention to US President Donald Trump's investments in Nvidia. According to a financial disclosure reported by Reuters on October 8, Trump purchased Nvidia shares worth as much as $1.6 million and sold shares worth up to $1 million during August 2026.

The transactions were disclosed as Trump prepared to present Huang with the National Medal of Science, one of the country's highest honours for scientific achievement.

The White House said Trump's investment portfolio was managed independently by third-party financial institutions and that all investment decisions were made by independent managers. It denied any conflict of interest.

Trump's Nvidia investments have attracted attention because his administration's policies on advanced semiconductor exports, particularly restrictions involving China, could directly affect the company's business.

For now, Nvidia faces the challenge of maintaining its technological leadership, investor confidence and critical business relationships without the executive who built the company into an AI powerhouse.

What Changes At Nvidia After Jensen Huang's Resignation?

Nvidia announced on November 12 that its board had accepted Huang's resignation, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. She will continue to hold the CFO position during the transition.

The departure marks a significant change for Nvidia, which Huang co-founded in 1993 and transformed into a global leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013, brings extensive financial and operational experience. However, her appointment has raised questions about whether the company can maintain Huang's aggressive technology strategy and his close involvement in product development, supply-chain decisions and customer relationships.

According to Reuters, Kress has often served as a pragmatic counterweight to Huang's ambitious spending and investment plans. The company is now expected to reassure investors, customers and suppliers that its operations and product roadmap will continue without disruption.



Nvidia's board has begun looking for a permanent replacement, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas emerging as a potential candidate, according to a Financial Times report cited by Reuters. Haas previously worked at Nvidia for seven years, rising to the position of vice president and general manager of its computing products business before joining Arm in 2013. However, Nvidia's board said it was still selecting an executive search firm and had not formally approached any potential candidates.

Meanwhile, reports of employee support for Huang's return have added another dimension to the leadership crisis. An internal post on Nvidia's employee suggestion platform reportedly attracted more than 1,600 comments, with many employees expressing support for the former CEO, according to Wired.

However, a separate viral letter claiming to have been signed by Nvidia executives demanding Huang's reinstatement and the board's resignation was disputed by senior company executive Brian Catanzaro, who called it fake.