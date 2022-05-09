What are rules set by Taliban for Afghani women in schools, public places?

File photo

The Taliban, which is a political movement in Afghanistan, took over the country in the middle of 2021, forming a new government with its own set of rules and regulations for the citizens. One of the most important concerns for the people was the treatment of women under the Taliban's rule.

The fundamentalist group has had a reputation in the past for violating women’s rights and denying them certain basic notions such as freedom of speech and education. Under the Taliban's rule, several new reforms have come into effect for the female population of the country.

Most recently, the Taliban officials urged Afghani women to abide by the “head-to-toe” covered rule in the country, meaning that they need to keep their entire body covered while they are in public, a rule which has sparked a lot of criticism from international leaders and organizations.

Take a look at some of the rules for Afghani women set by the Taliban –

Segregation in school

As soon as the Taliban took over in 2021, one of the first rules they implemented was to segregate the genders in schools and universities. This means that there were separate classrooms and designated areas for male and female students.

No higher education

The new rules by the Taliban state that apart from the current academic batch, women will be urged to stop pursuing higher education. This rule makes it so that the highest level of education for women will be the sixth grade.

No government jobs

At the beginning of the Taliban invasion, all the female employees in government offices were relieved and their positions were overtaken by men. It is not yet known if these women were later restored to their respective posts or not.

No driver’s license

In a recently implemented rule, women in Afghanistan will not be issued a driving license from now on, depriving them of the right to drive, and also travel alone without a man.

No trip without ‘supervision’

Taliban has implemented a rule that all women who are going out to public places should have a male “guardian” with them for supervision and protection. Earlier, the Taliban had also urged women not to venture out of their homes at all, since their army was not “trained to respect women.”

Head-to-toe covering

In a recent controversial rule, the Taliban has instructed women to be covered from “head to toe”, meaning that they need to wear a burqa or an abaya with a niqab, leaving only the eyes uncovered. This rule has sparked public outrage in the country, and the United Nations has condemned the move.

