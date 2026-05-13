What are China’s 'four red lines' before Donald Trump’s Beijing visit? How will they affect the meeting?

Ahead of Donald Trump’s China visit, Beijing warned the US against crossing its 'four red lines,' including Taiwan and human rights issues.

Ahead of a crucial two-day visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, China has publicly reiterated the issues it considers untouchable in its relationship with Washington. Chinese officials described these as the 'four red lines' that the United States must not cross during discussions between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a statement shared by the Chinese Embassy in the US on X, Beijing identified Taiwan, democracy and human rights issues, China’s political system, and the country’s development rights as its core concerns. The message underlined that these matters are non-negotiable and central to China’s national interests.

Taiwan Emerges as Central Issue

Among all the topics expected to dominate the summit, Taiwan is likely to remain the most sensitive. China considers the self-governed island as part of its territory and strongly opposes any military cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

Chinese officials once again criticised American weapons sales to Taipei ahead of Trump’s arrival. A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated that Taiwan is strictly an internal matter and warned Washington against strengthening military links with the island.

The comments come months after the Trump administration approved a massive weapons package for Taiwan, reportedly worth billions of dollars. While the United States follows the “One China” policy and does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent nation, it continues to support Taipei’s defence capabilities under US law.

Trade, Technology and Global Tensions

Apart from Taiwan, trade and technology disputes are also expected to feature prominently in the talks. The two countries continue to compete aggressively in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and rare-earth mineral exports.

China has also been pushing back against Western sanctions and has introduced measures aimed at shielding domestic companies from foreign restrictions. Analysts believe discussions may also touch upon Iran-related sanctions, supply chains, and broader geopolitical tensions.

Trump Begins First China Visit Since 2017

Trump’s latest trip marks his first official visit to China since 2017. The visit includes bilateral meetings, a state banquet, and diplomatic engagements designed to stabilise ties between the world’s two largest economies.

Despite ongoing disagreements, both nations have publicly stressed the importance of maintaining stable relations. Chinese officials said mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation remain essential for the future of China-US ties as both leaders prepare for high-stakes negotiations in Beijing.