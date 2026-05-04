West Bengal Election Results 2026: RG Kar rape victim's mother Ratna Debnath leads with 56,000 votes in Panihati against TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh

Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim, is leading in the Panihati constituency, shaking up West Bengal's politics.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election will be remembered for one face: Ratna Debnath, the grieving mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, who has defied all odds to become a political game-changer. As of the current scenario, Debnath is leading by over 56,000 votes in Panihati, a seat that had been a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold since 2011. What makes her journey extraordinary is not just the seat she is about to win, but the moral revolution she has sparked in a state known for its political complexities.

A Mother’s Grief Turned Political Catalyst

Ratna Debnath's transition from a private citizen grieving the loss of her daughter to a formidable political force came after the tragic RG Kar incident that captured the state’s attention. The alleged mishandling of her daughter’s case by the authorities fueled her resolve to seek justice and speak for the people. Through her candidacy, the BJP successfully turned the election narrative from a traditional battle of "Didi vs Modi" to a much-needed discussion on women’s safety and the state's judicial accountability.

A Personal Campaign with a Moral Message

Debnath’s campaign was deeply personal. Her slogan, “My daughter’s tragedy could have happened to anyone,” resonated with families across Bengal, particularly with women who felt the growing urgency for safety in the state. Her story was not just about a grieving mother but about the collective anger of those who felt their daughters could also be victims of such crimes.

In the final days before the election results, Debnath made a powerful statement, declaring that the people were ready to “uproot and throw out” the TMC, specifically calling out the Mamata Banerjee government’s perceived apathy towards women’s safety. She pointed to Mamata Banerjee’s controversial remarks suggesting women should avoid night shifts or late-night outings, a statement that did not sit well with the public, particularly women voters.

The Silent Vote and Election Day Chaos

Despite being subjected to intimidation and harassment at polling stations, Debnath’s resolve remained unshaken. Her presence at the polls, even as she faced verbal abuse from TMC workers, symbolised a silent defiance. The scenes of her being targeted by political goons only intensified the resolve of her supporters, fueling the “silent vote.” The 91.70% voter turnout in the region was seen as a direct reaction to the aggression she faced during the elections.

On election day, her resilience stood out. Reports of harassment and intimidation by TMC workers did not deter her. In fact, the bullying tactics used by her opponents only galvanised her support, turning what could have been a setback into a driving force for her victory.

Panihati’s Historic Shift: The End of TMC's Urban Dominance

The Panihati constituency, historically a TMC stronghold, had been under the party’s control for over 15 years. For the BJP to make significant inroads here, especially with a first-time candidate, is nothing short of a political revolution. As the results came in, Debnath’s lead against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh became a clear sign of the anti-incumbency sentiment that swept through the state, particularly in urban-industrial belts like Panihati.

This victory goes beyond just a seat win; it reflects a growing demand for justice and accountability. For many voters, a vote for Ratna Debnath was not just a vote for the BJP but a vote for a safer Bengal, and more importantly, for the victims of institutional apathy.

BJP’s Strategic Victory and TMC’s Unforeseen Setback

Debnath’s success isn’t just a personal triumph. It’s a clear indication of the TMC’s failing grip on Bengal’s urban centres, especially in the aftermath of high-profile tragedies like the RG Kar incident. While Mamata Banerjee’s street-fighter image has resonated with many in the past, the emergence of Debnath’s authentic struggle has resonated even more with voters seeking real change.

Her victory is symbolic of how personal tragedies can be transformed into powerful political messages. The TMC’s failure to secure the Panihati seat marks a major shift in Bengal’s political landscape. It also serves as a strong warning to the TMC, with its most loyal base, women voters, deciding to turn away from Mamata Banerjee’s government in favour of a new form of leadership.

A Referendum on Justice and Women’s Safety

Debnath’s victory has been widely interpreted as a referendum on justice and the urgent need for better law enforcement and women’s safety in Bengal. Her presence on the ballot shifted the focus of the election from traditional welfare schemes to accountability and safety. As one of the first-time candidates to challenge TMC’s dominance, Debnath has undoubtedly altered the political narrative in Bengal.

With her historic win, Ratna Debnath proves that the power of a mother’s grief, when translated into action, can become a force that disrupts even the most entrenched political machines. Her triumph in Panihati is not just a personal victory but a victory for the people of Bengal, who voted for change in the name of justice.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Mother of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim and BJP candidate from Panihati, Ratna Debnath, shows a victory sign, as she is leading from Panihati constituency



Visuals from a counting centre in Panihati pic.twitter.com/TS5ZZ0rO12 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Key Takeaways:

Ratna Debnath leads in Panihati, defeating TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh, marking a major victory for the BJP. Her campaign was focused on women’s safety, judicial accountability, and the RG Kar tragedy. The BJP’s strategic decision to field a victim’s mother turned the election into a moral battle, leading to Debnath’s success. The TMC’s urban dominance in Panihati was shattered, signalling the rise of a new political force in Bengal.

Ratna Debnath’s rise as a political figure, despite her initial grief, will likely be remembered as a pivotal moment in Bengal’s electoral history, changing the way campaigns are run and forcing the electorate to take a closer look at the state’s judicial and law-and-order system.