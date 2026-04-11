West Asia Conflict: India evacuates over 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid regional tensions, says MEA

India has ramped up efforts to assist its citizens in the Gulf and West Asia amid airspace disruptions. Over 8.4 lakh passengers have returned since February 28.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified coordination measures to support Indian citizens across the Gulf and West Asia as ongoing airspace restrictions continue to disrupt travel. Officials said large-scale efforts are underway to ensure safe movement and timely assistance for those affected.

Massive Travel Movement Since Late February

During a recent briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan revealed that since February 28, over 8.4 lakh passengers have travelled from the region back to India. This reflects the scale of coordinated evacuation and travel facilitation carried out through Indian missions abroad.

He noted that authorities are closely tracking developments in the region, with a dedicated control room in place to respond swiftly to changing conditions.

24/7 Coordination and Support Systems

The MEA has activated a round-the-clock response mechanism, working in close coordination with Indian embassies and consulates. Missions across the region are operating 24/7 helplines to assist citizens with travel updates, local advisories, and emergency support.

The ministry is also in constant touch with state governments and Union Territories to streamline information sharing and provide assistance to returning individuals.

Flight Operations Continue Despite Restrictions

Although several countries have imposed airspace limitations, limited commercial and special flights are still functioning. Approximately 95 flights are expected to operate from the United Arab Emirates to India in a single day. Services are also ongoing from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar has partially reopened its airspace, allowing a small number of flights.

However, Kuwait continues to keep its airspace closed. To manage this, airlines are operating alternative routes via Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Bahrain has resumed limited operations, aiding passenger movement.

Evacuations from Conflict Zones

The MEA is also facilitating evacuations from sensitive areas. Indian missions have helped over 2,000 nationals exit Iran through neighbouring countries such as Armenia and Azerbaijan. This group includes a significant number of students and fishermen.

Travel arrangements are also being supported for Indians in Israel, where airspace remains partially open, as well as in Iraq, where restricted operations continue. Alternate routes via countries like Georgia, Egypt, and Jordan are being used to bring citizens home.

Focus on Safety and Welfare

Officials emphasised that the government’s priority remains the safety and well-being of the large Indian diaspora in the region. Continuous engagement with community groups, companies, and local networks is helping ensure that critical updates reach citizens promptly.