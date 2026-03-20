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West Asia Conflict claims sixth Indian life; MEA confirms death in Saudi Arabia, one missing

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday expressed deep condolences following the death of an Indian national in Riyadh, as the government continues to coordinate the repatriation of citizens caught in the escalating West Asia conflict.

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Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

West Asia Conflict claims sixth Indian life; MEA confirms death in Saudi Arabia, one missing
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday expressed deep condolences following the death of an Indian national in Riyadh, as the government continues to coordinate the repatriation of citizens caught in the escalating West Asia conflict.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the fatality following recent security incidents in the Saudi capital on March 18. In an official statement, the diplomatic mission of India in Saudi Arabia, "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th."

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing in the national capital, New Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Gulf Division at the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, confirmed the latest casualty."Late last night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on 18th March. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities for the early return of mortal remains to India," Mahajan stated.

The Embassy further highlighted that its officials are actively engaging with the relatives to facilitate necessary formalities and provide consular assistance. "The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter," the mission's statement added.

The MEA official provided a broader update on the impact of the hostilities, noting that the death toll among Indian citizens in the region has risen."Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he added.

Amidst these developments, the government is also facilitating the return of those rescued from the conflict's maritime zones. Mahajan informed the briefing that 15 Indian crew members of MT Safesea Vishnu, who were safely rescued, had left Iraq on Thursday and are expected to arrive in India from Saudi Arabia today.

This follows previous successful repatriation efforts where 24 rescued Indian seafarers, including 16 from MV MKD Vyom and 8 from MT Skylight, arrived in India from Oman.

The conflict in West Asian region has entered its 21st day today, with the Indian government and its regional missions maintaining a high state of vigil to monitor the security environment and ensure the safety of the Indian diaspora across the Persian Gulf.



( Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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