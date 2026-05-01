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Were sexual assault allegations against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini fabricated? What did the company say?

A lawsuit against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini alleging workplace harassment and assault has come under scrutiny after a report highlighted inconsistencies and a revised court filing.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Were sexual assault allegations against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini fabricated? What did the company say?
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A recent legal dispute involving senior JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has drawn attention after a report suggested inconsistencies in serious allegations made by a former employee. The case, which initially surfaced in a civil complaint, has since seen parts of the court filing withdrawn for corrections, raising doubts about the original claims.

Allegations Made in Lawsuit

The complaint was filed by a former investment professional identified in reports as Chirayu Rana, who worked as a principal at Bregal Sagemount. He brought the case under a pseudonym, alleging workplace misconduct and sexual abuse by Hajdini, who serves as an executive director in JPMorgan’s leveraged finance division.

The allegations included claims that he was subjected to coercive behaviour, including being pressured in connection with his compensation and bonus. The filing also contained accusations that he was drugged and subjected to unwanted sexual activity. These claims have not been independently verified.

Court Filing Later Revised

Media reports indicated that the original court documents, first highlighted by The Daily Mail, were later removed and resubmitted with corrections. The changes have led to questions about the accuracy and consistency of the initial allegations presented in the case.

The revisions have become a key point in ongoing discussions around the dispute, as legal observers note that amended filings can sometimes indicate errors or the need for clarification in earlier submissions.

Strong Denial From Executive

Hajdini has strongly rejected all allegations made against her. In a statement provided through her legal representatives, she said she has never engaged in any inappropriate behaviour with the individual involved.

She also disputed specific claims made in the complaint, stating that she had never visited the location where the alleged incident was said to have occurred. Her legal team has described the accusations as entirely unfounded.

JPMorgan issues statement 

JPMorgan refuted all the accusations after performing an internal investigation. “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” said the bank representatives, according to The New York Post. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

Case Continues Amid Scrutiny

The dispute remains at an early legal stage, and no court has made findings regarding the claims. The matter is expected to proceed through the judicial process, where both sides will present evidence to support their positions.

As the case develops, attention is likely to remain on the contradictions between the initial allegations and the revised filings, as well as the broader implications for workplace conduct claims in high-profile financial institutions.

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