Were Donald Trump, Melania fighting? Video shows President pointing finger at First Lady; lip reader decodes chat

In videos that have gone viral online, it appears that the Trumps may have been arguing about something. At different points in the clip, Melania is seen shaking her head and Donald pointing his finger at her. Read on to know more on this.

There appeared to be some tension between US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, as they were filmed aboard the Marine One chopper having a conversation. In videos that have gone viral online, it appears that the two may have been arguing about something. At different points in the clip, Melania is seen shaking her head and Donald pointing his finger at her. Now, a leading lip reader has weighed in on the incident and suggested a likely topic that might be the point of the discussion.

How did the lip reader interpret the Trumps' chat?

Jeremy Freeman, a leading forensic lip reader, suggested that Donald Trump and Melania may have been talking about an escalator glitch that recently occurred at the United Nations (UN) in New York. "I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump - but at the shenanigans at the UN," Freeman reportedly said. According to him, the conversation partly went as follows:

Melania: You just continued.

Donald: It was unbelievable. How can you do that (apparently referring to the UN).

What happened with the Trumps at the UN?

As the Trumps hopped on the escalator at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it abruptly stopped working, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later clarified that the escalator had stopped "after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator." Trump’s videographer may have unintentionally turned on the safety button while filming the president's arrival. In his speech at the UNGA, Trump had slammed the organisation for the technical glitch.