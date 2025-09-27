Were Donald Trump, Melania fighting? Video shows President pointing finger at First Lady; lip reader decodes chat

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital
India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details
Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'
The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'
Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods
The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'
Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza
WORLD
In videos that have gone viral online, it appears that the Trumps may have been arguing about something. At different points in the clip, Melania is seen shaking her head and Donald pointing his finger at her. Read on to know more on this.
There appeared to be some tension between US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, as they were filmed aboard the Marine One chopper having a conversation. In videos that have gone viral online, it appears that the two may have been arguing about something. At different points in the clip, Melania is seen shaking her head and Donald pointing his finger at her. Now, a leading lip reader has weighed in on the incident and suggested a likely topic that might be the point of the discussion.
Jeremy Freeman, a leading forensic lip reader, suggested that Donald Trump and Melania may have been talking about an escalator glitch that recently occurred at the United Nations (UN) in New York. "I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump - but at the shenanigans at the UN," Freeman reportedly said. According to him, the conversation partly went as follows:
Melania: You just continued.
Donald: It was unbelievable. How can you do that (apparently referring to the UN).
As the Trumps hopped on the escalator at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it abruptly stopped working, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later clarified that the escalator had stopped "after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator." Trump’s videographer may have unintentionally turned on the safety button while filming the president's arrival. In his speech at the UNGA, Trump had slammed the organisation for the technical glitch.