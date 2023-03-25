‘Welcome to the world’: Mark Zuckerberg welcomes third daughter with Priscilla Chan, shares adorable photos

Picture Credits: Instagram- @zuck

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan recently welcomed their third child. In order to announce the birth of their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, Mr Zuckerberg shares a post on the social media platform.

Meta CEO shares pictures of daughter and captions the post as “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.”

Mr Zuckerberg can be seen grinning at his infant in one of the photos. In a subsequent image, Ms Chan is seen holding the infant girl close to her while attempting to make skin-to-skin contact.

Zuckerberg and Chan had two daughters August, 5, and Maxima “Max,” 7, and Aurelia is their third one.

Max and August are having a new baby sister, the couple stated in their initial pregnancy announcement from September. In the photo, Priscilla and Zuckerberg were smiling at the camera as his hand was resting on her womb.

The post has gained several users' attention and people are congratulating both of them in the comment section.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dr Priscilla Chan’s love story

The two have a unique love story, since Zuckerberg and Chan first connected while waiting in line for a party in 2003. He was a second-year university student at the time, and she was a first-year. In 2010, they moved in together, and in 2012, they got married. Their guests were taken aback when Chan married them in their Palo Alto garden because they assumed it was Chan's medical school graduation party.