'Welcome Back': Emmanuel Macron reacts to UK PM Andy Burnham hinting at Britain rejoining EU, says 'very good news'

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the idea proposed by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham about Britain rejoining the EU, the customs union or the single market.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham floating the idea of Britain rejoining the European Union by saying in English: "Welcome back."

Macron was speaking at a news conference in Madrid alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.

"If the British want to come back and if the prime minister is moving in that direction, I think that is very good news both for his country and for Europeans," Macron added in French.

"Come back," he added.

Andy Burnham says Brexit has done more harm than good

Burnham, prime minister since July after Labour MPs replaced Keir Starmer, said in an interview broadcast earlier on Wednesday that rejoining the EU was among the potential answers to what Britain's future relationship with Europe could look like.

His comments came after he told his ruling Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday that he would set out "different options" for future ties with the European Union closer to a planned summit with the bloc later this year.

In the BBC interview he said: "We could stay as we are. That's definitely an option... We could look at what George Osborne has said about a customs union. We could look at what the Liberal Democrats said at their conference about single market, or we could go all the way."

Burnham has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime and told the conference that Brexit has "done more harm than good."

Macron says Britain was useful in simplifying things

Macron said the British had "always been useful in helping us simplify things" when the UK was part of the EU and were "demanding partners".

"Andy Burnham is right to have this boldness," he added.

The French president also pointed to the limits of the UK seeking closer ties with the EU while remaining outside the bloc, a decade after the Brexit vote.

"You cannot choose between the freedoms of the union and decide to take what suits us and not the rest," he said.

Spain will open arms, says Pedro Sanchez

Sanchez took a similar position, calling Brexit "a huge loss, both for the British population and for the whole European project".

If the UK were to seek to rejoin the bloc, "then of course Spain would applaud it and open its arms again to a brotherly people", he added.