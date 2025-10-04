Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Pole had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies after completing his bachelor's in dental surgery from his hometown. The student's family has sought the government's help in securing his body. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station
Chandrashekar Pole was from Hyderabad, Telangana.
A 27-year-old Indian studying in the United States was shot dead in Texas state on Friday night, according to reports. Chandrashekar Pole, who was from Hyderabad, had been working part-time at a gas station in Dallas and was reportedly killed by an unidentified gunman. Pole had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies after completing his bachelor's in dental surgery from his hometown. The student's family has sought the government's help in securing his body.

'Heart-wrenching to witness'

After Pole's killing, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sudhir Reddy and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao visited the student's home in Hyderabad on Saturday and met with his family. Describing the incident as "tragic," Reddy urged the government to take immediate steps to bring Pole's body back to India. "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness," Rao said in a social media post. "We...demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he added.

Have similar incidents taken place recently?

The incident comes less than a month after an Indian man was attacked and beheaded by his employee after an argument. Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, aged 50, was originally from Karnataka and had been working as the manager of the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas for the past five years. The accused, a 37-year-old immigrant from Cuba, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

