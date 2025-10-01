Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...
Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
Weeks after Israeli attack on Qatar, Donald Trump signs executive order: 'If any country attacks Doha...'
Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...
WORLD
Weeks after the Israeli strikes on Qatar, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to guarantee the nation's security. Let's discuss details.
Weeks after the Israeli strikes on Qatar, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to guarantee the nation's security. President Trump, in his order dated September 29, also pledged to take military action if any country attacks Doha. The strikes by Jerusalem on Qatar were both condemned by the US and Doha officials.
The executive order, signed by the President, assures that Washington will "regard any armed attack" on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of Qatar as a "threat to the peace and security of the United States." "In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability," it said.
Like many Gulf countries, Qatar also hosts the US military in exchange for security guarantees.
Israel recently launched an airstrike on Qatar, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Doha of sheltering Hamas. According to a report by The New York Times, the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a leading figure who helped plan the October 7, 2023, attack, was killed in the airstrike.
Later, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani dubbed it "state terror".
On Monday, Netanyahu's office said that the Israeli prime minister called the Qatari PM and expressed regret after an official lost his life in the strike. The Israeli PM also said he didn't intend to harm Qatar's sovereignty again.
ALSO READ | Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu addresses 'empty' hall at UNGA as diplomats stage walk out, WATCH clip