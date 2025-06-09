Both nations maintain strong ties with China, and the current ASEAN chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has made several unsuccessful attempts to restore peace.

After recent tensions between India and Pakistan, now two more Asian countries are on the brink of conflict. Thailand and Cambodia are increasing military presence along their disputed border, raising concerns over peace in Southeast Asia. Thailand’s Defence Minister said on Saturday that the country has strengthened its military position along the contested border after noticing a rise in Cambodian troops on the other side. This move is seen as a blow to peace efforts in the region. Both nations maintain strong ties with China, and the current ASEAN chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has made several unsuccessful attempts to restore peace.

What sparked the tensions?

Tensions began after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief clash on May 28 in an unmarked border area. Since then, both countries have issued carefully worded statements showing willingness to talk but have made little progress. Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Cambodia rejected peace proposals during a bilateral meeting on Thursday.

He added, “Military presence has increased, which has raised tensions on the border. The Royal Thai Government has found it necessary to take further steps and strengthen our military posture accordingly.” Thai army sources claimed repeated intrusions by Cambodian troops and civilians into Thai territory, calling it a clear sign of provocation.

Cambodia calls for peace

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet responded on Saturday, saying, “We do not seek to start a conflict. Our position is to defend ourselves. We respect international laws, and protecting our country’s sovereignty is our top priority.” He assured that Cambodian forces are ready to defend against any aggression.

Thailand and Cambodia share an 817 km land border, parts of which remain undefined. The dispute dates back to a 1907 map drawn by colonial France. In 2008, a major conflict arose over an 11th-century Hindu temple, leading to years of clashes and deaths, including a week-long artillery exchange in 2011.

Cambodia plans to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over four disputed border sections. Thailand, however, refuses to recognise the court's authority and insists on resolving issues through bilateral talks.