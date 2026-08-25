'Weak, ineffective PM’: Trump launches fresh attack on Mark Carney

Amid ongoing trade conflict, US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Canadian PM Mark Carney, accusing him of making a political ‘lie’ over French-language issues.

Amid a surging trade war between Washington and Ottawa, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in his latest post on Truth Social. In his post, Trump accused Carney of making a 'lie' for political gain after the Canadian PM said US negotiators had described French-language content and labelling requirements as 'irritants' during trade talks.

Trump, however, rejected Carney's allegation in his post, saying that he had never considered interfering with Canadians speaking French. Not only that, he went on and called Carney a 'weak and ineffective' PM. ''I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing. This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I love French Canadians!'' Trump said on Truth Social.

I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing. This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I… pic.twitter.com/3XIHLuufiX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 25, 2026

On Monday, Carney said that US negotiators had flagged the visibility of French-language content on streaming platforms and French-language labelling rules as issues during trade discussions. ''For Americans, French language, the Francophone culture, the Canadian culture, these are irritants. Here in Quebec, here in Canada, these are rights, basic rights, fundamental rights.''

Canada vs US - The Trade war

Both neighbouring countries are leaving no stone unturned in escalating their trade dispute. Ottawa’s fresh tariffs on US goods, including steel, dairy, appliances, farm equipment and electronics, are set to begin on September 8. This comes after the US imposed 50 percent tariffs on about USD 20 billion of Canadian imports.

Recently, Trump also announced another, with duties on Canadian vehicles, auto parts, and steel rising to 50 percent from January next year.

(With ANI inputs)