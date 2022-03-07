‘We will punish everyone’: Zelenskyy vows vengeance against Russia after Ukrainian family gets killed in shelling

Ukrainian authorities have said that the Russian forces have not stopped bombarding the cities with shelling as civilians and locals try to flee the country. After reports emerged of several people dying by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Irpin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a moving address.

In a video address on Sunday, Zelenskyy criticized the Russian forces and their heavy shelling on a town in the outskirts of Kyiv, which killed a Ukrainian family. In the video, the Ukrainian president vowed to have revenge on the Russian forces and “punish everyone.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the video address, said, “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.”

Zelenskyy, in the moving address, talked about how the Russian forces have been bombing residential areas and buildings, leaving millions displaces and hundreds injured. He also said that Ukraine “will punish everyone” involved in the attacks.

The Ukrainian president further said, “Today, a family of four parents and two children were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. How many such families have died!” He further said, “We will not forget the shooting of unarmed people and thousands of murders.”

While talking about the Russian forces behind the attack on the capital city of Ukraine as civilians tried to flee the area, Zelenskyy said, “There will be no quiet place on this earth for you. Except for the grave.”

The visuals from Irpin were doing rounds on social media after hundreds of civilians had gathered on the bridge to evacuate from the capital city of Kyiv, after which Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces had launched an attack.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started in the last week of February when the Russian forces crossed the border of Ukraine and launched a series of attacks. The United Nations has since reported that over 800 casualties have been recorded in Ukraine.