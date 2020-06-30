'We will not deterred from taking action': Pompeo warns China over visa restrictions of US officials

The United States publicly threatened to take action against China on Tuesday (June 30) after Beijing announced their move to restrict visas of American officials who have "behaved extremely badly" on the issue of Hong Kong.

"The Chinese Communist Party's threats to restrict visas for US citizens is the latest example of Beijing's refusal to accept responsibility for breaking its commitment to the people of Hong Kong. We will not be deterred from taking action to respond," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet.

"In view of the erroneous actions of the US, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US individuals who behave egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues," Zhao said, without saying who or how many would be targetted.

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Chine passed contentious national security legislation on Tuesday for Hong Kong, while disregarding the global outcry and protest in the semi-autonomous city against the law.

The new law approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee will potentially carry a maximum punishment of life in jail, contrary to earlier indications of a 10-year limit, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Only a handful of Hong Kong delegates to the national legislature saw the draft of the law before the passage.