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'We'll know in 48 hours': Donald Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Iran talks

While speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has reached out for talks and hinted at a major announcement within 48 hours.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

'We'll know in 48 hours': Donald Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Iran talks
Trump claims Iran wants talks. (AI-Generated image)
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In a major development, US President Donald Trump said that a 'lot of progress' had been made and claimed that Iran had reached out seeking talks. ''We're moving along very nicely. We'll find out. We'll know in 48 hours, I would say,'' Trump said while he was departing Los Angeles for Las Vegas as a part of his 2-day West Coast trip. He claimed that Iranian officials had contacted the US, expressing interest in talks.

 

''A lot of progress has been made. They called me, and they said, 'Please let's talk'. They want to talk. The funny thing is, they never mention that. I think they'd be very smart to make a deal. We'll see what happens,'' the US President said.

 

We'll know in 48 hours': Trump hints at major announcement

 

Trump's latest remark amid growing confrontation with Iran is making headlines, but it is raising more questions than answers. Since Trump did not disclose any details about the contact with Iranian officials, it is highly uncertain what the proposed announcement will involve, whether direct talks are actually underway, or if it signals a major shift in US-Iran relations.

 

Trump's West Coast trip and economic agenda

 

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is travelling to LA and Las Vegas during his 2-day West Coast trip to promote his economic agenda. Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Trump talked about the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz and said, ''Iran, as an example, will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but they'll - it's going to be formal. The Strait's going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the Strait's going to be open.''

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