'We want all of this to end': Russian President Vladimir Putin to PM Modi over Ukraine crisis

File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is aware of India's concerns over his country's conflict with Ukraine and wanted the war to end.

During the bilateral meeting between both the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2022 in Samarkand, Putin was quoted on Friday as saying, "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there."

READ | ‘This is not the era of war’: PM Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis

The Russian President said this after Modi told him that "today's time is not the time for war". This was the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Putin after Russia had attacked Ukraine in February this year.

It is learned that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. Apart from the Ukraine crisis, it is likely that they also discussed the defense trade deals between Russia and India.

As per media reports, PM Modi said to Vladimir Putin during their meeting that “it is no more the era of war”. The Russian president also acknowledged the concerns raised by the Indian PM and said that they want to end this war “as soon as possible”.

READ | 'Can someone help me?': Putin laughs as Pak PM Shehbaz struggles with earphone during meeting; video surfaces

Further, PM Modi also delivered his address during the SCO meeting, pressing on key issues like the distress in global markets caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the global energy and food crisis.

“The SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient, and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other," the Indian Prime Minister said during his address to world leaders.