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‘We tolerate 4% Hindus’: Pakistan President Zardari’s remark on minorities sparks row

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has sparked controversy with his remarks on Hindus, claiming Pakistan 'tolerates' its minority population. Here's what he said and why.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

‘We tolerate 4% Hindus’: Pakistan President Zardari’s remark on minorities sparks row
Zardari sparks row with ‘tolerate’ remark on Hindus. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has sparked a fresh controversy with his remarks about his country's Hindu population. Zardari, who is popularly known as 'Mr 10 percent', said that Pakistanis have a mindset that 'tolerates' Hindus and claimed that they would remain in Pakistan rather than move to India.

 

Asif Zardari's 'tolerate' remark

 

While speaking at the Independence Day event in Islamabad on August 14, Zardari said, ''The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have a 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than in India.''

 

Reality of Pakistan's Hindu population

 

Zardari's claim of having 4 percent of the Hindu population in Pakistan differs from the country's latest census figures. As per Pakistan's 2023 census, the country has nearly 5.2 million Hindus, which is 2.17 percent of its total population, much lower than what Zardari claimed in his recent remarks.

 

Why Zardari suddenly brought up Akhand Bharat?

 

Zardari's latest remarks come amid growing political uncertainty in Pakistan, as Asim Munir’s influence over the country’s power structure has expanded. Reportedly, former army officer Adil Raja has claimed that a plan is being considered to replace the existing political order in Pakistan, with Munir possibly becoming president and Mohsin Naqvi taking over as prime minister.

 

Meanwhile, the gathering where Zardari made the remarks was held at the Yadgar-e-Fatah in Islamabad, which was built to mark their so-called victory in 'Marka-e-Haq', the name it has given to the 2025 mini-war with India.

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