'We screwed up, let's keep talking': Donald Trump takes dig after Iran admits Strait of Hormuz vessel attacks were a 'mistake'

Iranian officials have privately informed advisers to US President Donald Trump that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error. The attacks stemmed from a specific faction within Iran looking to undermine the negotiations.

Iranian officials have privately informed advisers to US President Donald Trump that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, CBS News reported, citing American officials. According to CBS News, the attacks stemmed from a specific faction within Iran looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran. Furthermore, CBS News reported that the White House wants Iran to "publicly" acknowledge the mistake, which the Trump administration views as a "violation" of the ceasefire.

President Trump has directed the US negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday. "They came back to the table and said, 'We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let's keep talking," a US official said as per CBS News.

Following Saturday's meeting in Oman, the administration expects Iran to maintain the position that the strait will remain open and managed exactly as it was before the conflict began, according to CBS News.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat on Saturday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Strikes Iran

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to the US military. The action came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a container ship registered in Cyprus that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 5:45 am. This marks the third time this week that the US has targeted Iran.

Iran issues stern warning

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported. According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers.”

Before US strikes on Sunday, the IRGC Navy had warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway’s closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response. “Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted,” the statement added.