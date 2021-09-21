'We must work together as never before': US President Biden makes landmark speech at UNGA

Biden stated that the US is not seeking a new Cold War, asserting that there is need to avoid moving from “competition to conflict.”

In his debut speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said that the American exit from Afghanistan was the end of a “period of relentless war” and start of a “new era of relentless diplomacy.”

In his first speech at UNGA as US President, Biden underscored his intent to cooperate with US allies and urged countries to come together against different adversities including climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, new threats from emerging technologies and human rights violations. Biden said, “We must work together as never before.”

The US President called each of the approximately 4.5 million global deaths due to COVID-19 as “individual heartbreak.”

He said that there is urgent need to act towards ensuring rapid vaccination and facilitation of access to infrastructure to tackle COVID-19, including medical oxygen, testing and treatment.

Aimed at the criticism faced by the United States for moving to authorize booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine at a time when large populations of poorer nations are unvaccinated, Biden highlighted the American contribution to the global COVID-19 response with $15 billion spent and the commitment to fund 500 million vaccine doses to be used by the World Health Organization for its vaccination program.

Furthermore, President Biden said that a new global health machinery was needed to “finance global health security”. He also put forward the idea of a global health threat council which would help the world be ahead of future pandemics like COVID-19.

Biden called climate change a “borderless” crisis, calling all nations to bring “their highest possible ambitions” at the Glasgow climate summit scheduled later this year in November.

The US President also reiterated the faith in democracy as the way forward for the world saying that a “government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people.”

Biden stayed short of directly mentioning China, but stated multiple challenges the US sees, including economic safeguards, cyberattacks, IP protection, navigation freedom and disinformation.

Biden stated that the US is not seeking a new Cold War, asserting that there is need to ensure that the world does not move forward from “competition to conflict.”

He did stress that the US will stand in the way of stronger countries trying to dominate weaker counterparts.

Biden’s speech marks the departure of the US from the diplomatic approach of “America first” championed by his predecessor President Donald Trump.