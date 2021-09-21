Headlines

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it 'terrifying'

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it 'terrifying'

AI imagines Harry Potter stars in Oppenheimer

King slayer: 10 Animals that hunt lions

Indian herbs women must include in their daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her 'barbie'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

HomeWorld

World

'We must work together as never before': US President Biden makes landmark speech at UNGA

Biden stated that the US is not seeking a new Cold War, asserting that there is need to avoid moving from “competition to conflict.”

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2021, 12:10 AM IST

In his debut speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said that the American exit from Afghanistan was the end of a “period of relentless war” and start of a “new era of relentless diplomacy.”

In his first speech at UNGA as US President, Biden underscored his intent to cooperate with US allies and urged countries to come together against different adversities including climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, new threats from emerging technologies and human rights violations. Biden said, “We must work together as never before.”

The US President called each of the approximately 4.5 million global deaths due to COVID-19 as “individual heartbreak.”

He said that there is urgent need to act towards ensuring rapid vaccination and facilitation of access to infrastructure to tackle COVID-19, including medical oxygen, testing and treatment.  

Aimed at the criticism faced by the United States for moving to authorize booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine at a time when large populations of poorer nations are unvaccinated, Biden highlighted the American contribution to the global COVID-19 response with $15 billion spent and the commitment to fund 500 million vaccine doses to be used by the World Health Organization for its vaccination program.

Furthermore, President Biden said that a new global health machinery was needed to “finance global health security”. He also put forward the idea of a global health threat council which would help the world be ahead of future pandemics like COVID-19.

Biden called climate change a “borderless” crisis, calling all nations to bring “their highest possible ambitions” at the Glasgow climate summit scheduled later this year in November.

The US President also reiterated the faith in democracy as the way forward for the world saying that a “government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people.”

Biden stayed short of directly mentioning China, but stated multiple challenges the US sees, including economic safeguards, cyberattacks, IP protection, navigation freedom and disinformation.

Biden stated that the US is not seeking a new Cold War, asserting that there is need to ensure that the world does not move forward from “competition to conflict.”

He did stress that the US will stand in the way of stronger countries trying to dominate weaker counterparts.

Biden’s speech marks the departure of the US from the diplomatic approach of “America first” championed by his predecessor President Donald Trump.

