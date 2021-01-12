"We must claim our territory with our friends calmly through talks": Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in an exclusive interview to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, clearly stated that his nation does not have any problems with China and problems with India too is not that big and can be sorted with talks. Oli talked on several issues ranging from what he meant by sovereign equality to should he be called Prime Minister of Nepal or caretaker prime minister?

KP Sharma Oli clarified that he is the Prime Minister of Nepal and there is no provision for caretaker prime minister in the Constitution. Only under one provision there will be a caretaker prime minister that is if the post is vacant due to some reason. In such a situation the seniormost leader takes charge and is called the caretaker prime minister.

Clarifying what he means by sovereign equality, Oli said, "We are working with India to deepen ties based on sovereign equality. The countries may be smaller or bigger in size and population or advance or backward in development process but the sovereignity of all countries are equal. We want to remove all kinds of inferiority complexes from the minds of our people. Similarly we want to draw attention of our neighbours also not to take any complex, superiority complex too. There should not be any type of complex between the neighbouring countries. I want to develop friendly ties with both of our neighbours."

However he clarified that he is not alleging any neighbour.

When asked about his statement on the issue of alleged Indian encroachment and that Nepal would get back the areas through diplomatic talks with India as told by him even when the map of Nepal was altered while the diplomatic talks were on, so was there a rethink or was he talking about other areas?

To this Mr Oli said that they are talking about other areas, Lipulekh and Kalapani and there is a little dispute in Susta also. Oli said that if there are smal disputes in other places then that will be resolved. However, he said, "it is very clear and is reality and fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani is the territory of Nepal and very sacred part of Nepal."

However, they were subsequently confined to the east of Mahakali river and Nepal accepted it. A treaty was accepted by the British India and Nepal.

Nepalese Prime Minister said that 146 years the territory was under their control, but in 1962 there was Indian army in Kalapani and the area were not in our use. "Now we have to talk thoroughly, calmly with evidences, with proof, with history and we are not in a position to claim territory of China or India, by size, by strength by anything. We are not in a position to claim. But we must claim our territory with our friends."

When asked how he would describe Nepal's relation with India today, Oli said, "Very good, far better than before. Always. We are gradually developing our friendship and now we are in the final stage of completing our ties to develop in a new height or wider sense were there are no problems at all."

In reply to another question Oli said that in northern borders there were no Chinese check posts and that Nepal does not allow any side to put their military check posts inside their territory. He further clarified that there was no problem with China. As with India there is only a smal problem which will we sorted with talks.