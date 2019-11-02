'We know exactly who he is': Donald Trump on new Islamic State chief after Baghdadi's killing

"IS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" Donald Trump tweeted.

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed to know the identity of the new leader of Islamic State (IS) after its ex-chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by the US forces.

ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

On October 31, Islamic State confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an audio statement read by Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, who claims to be IS's new spokesperson. In the audio statement, Abu Hamza al-Quraishi was heard saying, "We mourn you... commander of the faithful," confirming the death of the 48-year-old leader of the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

The audio statement by the Islamic state also confirmed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as the new chief of the banned terror outfit. However, there is no significant information regarding the new chief.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pentagon had released first photos, videos from the raid that killed ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in a military operation by the United States.

On October 27, Trump had informed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, had been killed in a US military operation in Syria, adding that Baghdadi was the leader of the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world and he was killed in an operation carried out by American forces in in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the leader of the ISIS since 2014 and was the world's most wanted man.