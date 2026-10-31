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'We've made it back 10 times over': Trump cites Venezuela earnings while defending Iran war

In his recent remarks, Trump has defended the cost of America's war against Iran, claiming that the money spent on the conflict has been recovered several times over through Venezuela.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

'We've made it back 10 times over': Trump cites Venezuela earnings while defending Iran war
Trump defends Iran war costs with Venezuela gains. (AI-Generated)
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US President Donald Trump has defended the cost of war against Iran, claiming that the money spent has been recovered several times over through Venezuela. He also stated that the US is in no hurry to end its war with Iran, describing it as 'not a typical war'. Trump also claimed that Iran is eager to pursue negotiations with the US, as it is facing serious financial difficulties and is struggling to pay its soldiers and police personnel.

Trump says US has recovered Iran war costs through Venezuela

''There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking. But look, they're not paying their soldiers; they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly. It's a war, but it's not a typical war; we've been there for seven months,'' Trump said while interacting with reporters in the Oval Office.

He also claimed that the US was spending 'relatively' less on the military campaign in the conflict than Tehran. ''We're spending very little money, relatively speaking. I heard somebody say, you're spending money. I said, well, any money we spent, we've more than made up for in a place called Venezuela, like by 10 times.''

Iran peace deal remains elusive amid key disagreements

Trump's latest remarks came after he stated that the US could launch 'another little Epic Fury', also suggesting that a broader agreement with Tehran could still be reached. Notably, the peace agreement between the two sides remains disputed over key issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions and the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Reportedly, efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table were made on Friday as well, when Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta. The discussion between Hakan and Rubio also covered the ongoing situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other regional developments.

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