‘We have a real chance for...’: Donald Trump hints at ‘something special’ for Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire plan

US President Donald Trump has hinted at 'something special' for the Middle East nations while being optimistic about the end of the war in Gaza. He also said that a deal will soon be closed.

US President Donald Trump has been optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza as said that there is “a real chance for greatness in the Middle East,” but did not give specific details about the possibility of a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement in Gaza. Days before his statement, Trump had said that he had reached near to an agreement to end the Gaza war. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done.”

Trump had earlier said that a breakthrough on Gaza was impending and also claimed that negotiators had reached the level of concluding an agreement that would ensure the release of hostages and bring an end to the war.

“It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza… I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war… It’s going to be peace,” Trump had said over the ongoing conflict that has regained the world’s attention.

Amid the discussions over the Gaza war, Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, said that high-ranking US officials are involved in “very complicated” negotiations with Israeli and Arab leaders. Vance emphasised that he was being very “cautiously hopeful” in reaching a deal. “I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let's be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute,” he said.

Officials said that Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House to reach a framework for a deal. On Friday, Trump had said that Middle Eastern countries held intense talks on Gaza and cautioned that Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants know the discussions, which he was hopeful about continuing for the long term.