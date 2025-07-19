'We got it solved through trade': Donald Trump again claims to have stopped India-Pak conflict

Donald Trump signs landmark GENIUS Act, jokes ‘They named it after...’
WORLD
Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday again falsely claimed to stop the India-Pakistan conflict. Trump stated that he halted the escalation with the assistance of a trade deal.
"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that," he said.
"But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states," Trump added.
Earlier on Monday, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Trump made these remarks during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte.
"We have been very successful in settling wars, India, Pakistan... India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. It was going very badly," Trump stated.
He pointed to his strategy of using trade as leverage, stating, "We did that through trade. I said, we are not going to talk to you about trade, unless you get this thing settled, and they did."
In June, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "You know, I did something that people don't talk about, and I don't talk about very much, but we solved a big problem, a nuclear problem potentially with India and with Pakistan."
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)