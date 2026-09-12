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‘We don’t have a choice’: Donald Trump defends US war against Iran, invokes 9/11 legacy

Donald Trump honoured the victims of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon and used the 25th anniversary ceremony to warn that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

‘We don’t have a choice’: Donald Trump defends US war against Iran, invokes 9/11 legacy
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    US President Donald Trump marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon on Friday, remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed in the al-Qaida attacks and reflecting on the way the tragedy changed America's security and foreign policy.

    Trump attended the ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump, where the names of 184 people who died at the Pentagon were read out. A bell was sounded after each name as the victims of the attacks on the Pentagon, World Trade Center and the site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, were remembered.

    Trump recalls unity after 9/11

    While remembering the victims, Trump spoke about the sense of unity that emerged across the US in the aftermath of the attacks. "In those harrowing days after the attacks, we saw the authentic spirit of our nation," Trump said. "We were all New Yorkers that day. Every one of us. We were all New Yorkers. We were all family."

    The president also said the attacks strengthened America's determination to protect its citizens.

    "We will never, ever forget," Trump said. "That's why we fight today. We don't have a choice."

    The Pentagon ceremony was Trump's second consecutive 9/11 anniversary event at the site. Trump, who was born in New York, had previously attended the commemoration at Ground Zero in 2024.

    JD Vance attends New York ceremony

    Vice President JD Vance attended the 9/11 anniversary event in New York, where former presidents and other prominent personalities also took part in the commemorations.

    Separate events were held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to remember the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93. They were killed after passengers attempted to stop the hijackers from carrying out their plan.

    Vance had been scheduled to attend the New York ceremony last year but changed his plans following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He travelled to Salt Lake City to be with Kirk's family.

    Trump connects 9/11 to Iran conflict

    During the Pentagon ceremony, Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth connected the legacy of the September 11 attacks with the ongoing US conflict with Iran.

    Trump praised American troops involved in the war and repeated his warning that Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. He also described Tehran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

    He saluted American personnel "working right now to ensure the world's No. 1 sponsor of terror - the Islamic Republic of Iran - will never, ever have a nuclear weapon."

    Hegseth attacks Iran's record

    Hegseth also linked the current conflict with Iran to decades of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

    "Our warriors have fought an Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century, that cheered on 9/11, a regime that has sponsored terrorist attacks against Americans for decades, killing thousands, including our comrades in Iraq, in Afghanistan," Hegseth added.

    The defence secretary further claimed that US forces had "laid waste to the world's most prolific state sponsor of terrorism" during the conflict.

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