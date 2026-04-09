'We don't trust Pakistan', Israeli envoy says ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad

Pakistan is set to host high-stakes direct negotiations between the United States and Iran on Friday (April 10) as both sides try to prevent further escalation of the deadly war, which began in late-February.

Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed deep scepticism about Pakistan's role in peacemaking, saying that Israel does not trust the country. He further said that the United States shares this view and is merely treating Pakistan as a middleman, providing logistical support. The Israeli envoy's statement comes ahead of crucial US-Iran peace talks, set to take place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday.

In an interaction with NDTV, Azar said: "We don't trust the Pakistanis. And I think that, you know, don't get over-enthusiastic to the degree that the Americans trust them. It's a facilitation role, not more than that." He added that Israel's hopes are with the US and they trust that the American side will utilise the two-week ceasefire to bring stability in the war-torn region.

Pakistan is set to host high-stakes direct negotiations between the US and Iran on Friday (April 10) as both sides try to prevent further escalation of the war, that began in late-February. On Wednesday, the United States and the Islamic republic announced a two-week conditional ceasefire -- which remains on the edge over Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon and the Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, a report by Financial Times has claimed that while Pakistan has tried to project itself as a peacemaker, it was actually pressured by the US to broker a temporary ceasefire. For weeks, Donald Trump-led US administration was relying on Islamabad to convince the Iranians to agree to a pause in fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as per the report. "Pakistan's crucial role, as a Muslim-majority neighbour and intermediary, was to sell it to Tehran," the FT report said.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, given the fragility of the US-Iran ceasefire. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Gulf. In Islamabad, the Iranian side will be led by the country's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the the US delegation will be represented by Vice-President JD Vance.