Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Sunday to the United States' decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods, stating that "Canadians did not want this, but are prepared."

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau addressed the situation following the announcement, stating, "We did not want this, but Canada is prepared." He noted that he had met with the Premiers and the Cabinet earlier in the day to discuss the matter and would be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly.

"The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10 per cent tariffs on energy, starting February 4. I've met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I'll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly," he said.

"We did not want this, but Canada is prepared. I'll be addressing Canadians later this evening. said Justin Trudeau," he added. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug smuggling, including fentanyl.

The US President has taken action under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), emphasizing the need to protect Americans and fulfil a campaign promise. Trump stated that the tariffs were implemented to protect US citizens from the threats posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"Today, I have implemented a 25 per cent Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10 per cent additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favour of it," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly said he will follow through with his threat to hit imports from Canada and Mexico on 1 February. During the election campaign, Trump threatened to hit Chinese-made products with tariffs of up to 60 per cent, but held off on any immediate action on his first day back in the White House, instead ordering his administration to study the issue.

