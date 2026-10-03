FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India-Pakistan Row: Islamabad summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border

Pakistan summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border

‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot’s courage

‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to Ajay Devgn film: 'This is genuinely satisfying'

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot’s courage

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met injured flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and praised his courage during the mid-air attack.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot’s courage
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised him for his actions during the attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

During the meeting, Al Maktoum highlighted Machchhar's courage, sense of responsibility and efforts to protect the lives of passengers despite being seriously injured. Machchhar was flying the Dubai-Tel Aviv route when his co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit.

Machchhar opened cockpit door despite injuries

Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers to enter and help restrain the Omani co-pilot.

A second group of pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control of the flight. A passenger who was a dentist also helped treat Machchhar until the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

What did UAE's deputy PM say?

Sharing a photograph from his meeting with Machchhar on X, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” the UAE deputy PM said.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he added in the post.

UAE adviser Anwar Gargash also praised Machchhar

Earlier, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash described the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 as a “terrorist act” and praised Machchhar for his response during the crisis.

“Vigilance and precaution are necessary in the face of extremism and terrorism,” Gargash said in a post on X while stressing the need for greater alertness following the incident.

Gargash added, “The Indian pilot deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero.”

What Smit Machchhar told PM Modi

Machchhar later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call and described the moments when he realised the aircraft was losing altitude after he had been injured.

“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there,” the Indian pilot told PM Modi. “Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-Pakistan Row: Islamabad summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border
Pakistan summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border
‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot’s courage
‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot
Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to Ajay Devgn film: 'This is genuinely satisfying'
Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to film
Flydubai’s Omani co-pilot’s posts reveal controversial views: ‘Mixed-gender workplaces ruin women’
‘Mixed-gender workplaces ruin women’: Flydubai co-pilot’s posts
Who is Beni Rae Harmony? 24-year-old reporter hired as Assistant White House Press Secretary
Who is Beni Rae Harmony? Reporter hired as Assistant White House Press Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement