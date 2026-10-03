‘We are proud’: UAE deputy PM visits Smit Machchhar, praises Flydubai pilot’s courage

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met injured flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and praised his courage during the mid-air attack.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised him for his actions during the attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

During the meeting, Al Maktoum highlighted Machchhar's courage, sense of responsibility and efforts to protect the lives of passengers despite being seriously injured. Machchhar was flying the Dubai-Tel Aviv route when his co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit.

Machchhar opened cockpit door despite injuries

Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers to enter and help restrain the Omani co-pilot.

A second group of pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control of the flight. A passenger who was a dentist also helped treat Machchhar until the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

What did UAE's deputy PM say?

Sharing a photograph from his meeting with Machchhar on X, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” the UAE deputy PM said.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he added in the post.

UAE adviser Anwar Gargash also praised Machchhar

Earlier, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash described the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 as a “terrorist act” and praised Machchhar for his response during the crisis.

“Vigilance and precaution are necessary in the face of extremism and terrorism,” Gargash said in a post on X while stressing the need for greater alertness following the incident.

Gargash added, “The Indian pilot deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero.”

What Smit Machchhar told PM Modi

Machchhar later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call and described the moments when he realised the aircraft was losing altitude after he had been injured.

“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there,” the Indian pilot told PM Modi. “Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” he added.