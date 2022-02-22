Search icon
'We are not afraid of anyone': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to nation

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: AP/PTI |Updated: Feb 22, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything."

He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.

Read | Ukraine crisis: Putin to call emergency conference of Russia's security council 

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions. 

