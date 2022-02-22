'We are not afraid of anyone': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything."

He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions.