WORLD

'We are gonna make everybody happy,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace

The President added that following his stop in Israel, he would travel to Egypt to continue discussions with regional leaders.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:03 AM IST

'We are gonna make everybody happy,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace
US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Israel, remarked that his upcoming visit to the Middle East aims to bring together leaders from across the region in support of ongoing peace efforts. "We are gonna make everybody happy... Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or the Arab countries," Trump said.

The President added that following his stop in Israel, he would travel to Egypt to continue discussions with regional leaders.

"We are going to Egypt after Israel and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries and very rich countries and others and they're all into this deal," he said.

US President Trump departed for Israel on Sunday aboard Air Force One, marking the beginning of a high-stakes diplomatic visit focused on advancing peace in the Middle East.

The President will arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time. His tightly scheduled visit, which he described as "a very special time," includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers.

This marks Trump's first visit to Israel since he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The trip coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, underlining its significance in the ongoing peace efforts.

Following his engagements in Israel, Trump will travel to Egypt, which hosted negotiations between Israel and Hamas after he unveiled the 21-point Gaza Peace Plan that includes the disarmament of the Hamas group.

The centrepiece of his visit will be a peace ceremony in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. Trump had earlier announced plans to travel to Egypt for the official signing of the ceasefire deal, although specific details about the agreement have not yet been disclosed in the official schedule.

According to the itinerary, the President will spend less than seven hours on the ground in Israel before departing for Egypt, where he is expected to remain for approximately three hours before beginning his return journey to Washington.

The visit comes after the initiation of phase one of the Israel-Gaza deal, which reportedly saw the arrival of 200 US troops to establish a coordination centre. Trump's decision to address the Knesset highlights the importance Washington places on its partnership with Jerusalem during this critical stage of the peace process.

The meeting with hostage families, scheduled as a closed-press event, is expected to be among the most sensitive moments of the visit. The President is set to return to the White House shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

This trip marks Trump's latest engagement in Middle East diplomacy, following his visit to Gulf states earlier this year. The compressed timeline reflects the urgency shared by Washington and regional capitals to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Officials have not provided additional details regarding attendance at the Sharm el-Sheikh ceremony or the specific agreements that may be formalised during the event. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

