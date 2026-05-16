'We’re 9,500 miles away': Donald Trump’s remarks on Taiwan trigger fresh debate over US support

Donald Trump's latest remarks have sparked a fresh geopolitical debate where he stated that the United States would not 'travel 9,500 miles' to fight a war over Taiwan's independence.

In a major development in the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, US President Donald Trump has signalled a shift in Washington's approach. This development came after Trump's 2-day visit to China, where he stated that the United States will not be travelling '9,500 miles to fight a war' over Taiwan's independence.

In an interview with Fox News after his China visit, Trump cautioned Taiwan against pursuing formal independence, stating that the island's defence is a staggering logistical and military challenge for the US. ''I'm not looking to have somebody go independent, and we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that. I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down,'' he said.

'Most important thing': Trump

Talking about China's President Xi Jinping's longstanding position on Taiwan, Trump said that this issue has always been Beijing's 'most important thing'. ''It has always been his most important thing from the day I knew him years ago. It's always been the biggest thing for him, Taiwan. If you kept it the way it is, I think China is going to be okay with that. We are not looking to have somebody say Let's go independent because the United States is backing us,'' Trump added.

''They are going independent because they want to get into a war, and they figure that they have the United States behind them. I would like to see it stay the way it is,'' he concluded.

In the official statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Jinping said that the future of bilateral ties with the US depends heavily on how the Taiwan issue is managed. Xi also stated Beijing's opposition to Taiwan independence, describing it as incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Strait.

(With ANI inputs)